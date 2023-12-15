The 4 Best Places to Buy Wonderful Last-Minute Christmas Gifts

Featured Image





As we get closer to Dec. 25, you may still have a few gifts left to buy. But don't feel discouraged; there's still time to shop for presents your favorite people will adore. Before shopping online or driving to the mall, consider which retailers will have what you need.

Not every retailer offers fast shipping or is open late, so keep that in mind to ensure your expectations are realistic. You don't want to waste time or money on a gift that won't arrive until January. Here are some places that may satisfy your last-minute shopping needs.

1. Target

Target has what you need to finish shopping for your favorite pals. You can shop online and score free two-day shipping on eligible orders of $35 and up or visit a nearby store and take advantage of the retailer's extended holiday hours.

Stores are open daily until midnight through Dec. 23 and until 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 for your last-minute shopping needs. Target has gifts for people of all ages, so it's a solid one-stop-shop option for everyone on your list.

2. Walmart

Another place where you can find great Christmas gifts is Walmart. With over 4,000 locations nationwide, your community likely has a store. The retail giant is known for its low prices, so there's less risk of draining your bank account when you shop here.

For those with a Walmart+ membership, there's plenty of time to get gifts delivered to your house. You can expect free delivery when you order items from a nearby store, and eligible orders ship for free. Don't ignore Walmart if you still have Christmas shopping to get done.

3. Best Buy

Best Buy is another solid choice if you're deciding where to go to check off the final items on your Christmas shopping list. The retailer sells much more than electronics, so it should be easy to find items for everyone left on your list. Many Best Buy stores have extended hours this holiday season, so review your local store's hours so you know when to shop.

Of course, you can shop BestBuy.com 24/7 if you prefer to shop while wearing your favorite Christmas jammies. Same-day and next-day delivery is available on eligible purchases in select ZIP codes. The retailer also offers fast store pick-up options for added convenience.

4. Amazon

Amazon is another great place to shop if you're still searching for wonderful last-minute Christmas presents. You can shop this online marketplace at any time of the day, so even if you're short on time leading up to the holiday, you can still find great gifts.

Your Amazon Prime membership perks include fast, free shipping so your items make it under the tree in time. Before you add an item to your virtual shopping cart, review the estimated delivery date so you don't accidentally buy something currently out of stock or a non-Prime item.

Be careful not to overspend

If you aren't cautious, it can be easy to overspend when buying holiday gifts. Your friends and family will appreciate whatever you give them, so don't feel pressure to buy expensive presents in an attempt to impress.

If you're worried about overspending, make a list and establish a spending budget before shopping to stay on track. It's possible to honor your personal finance goals while celebrating the season.

Consider paying for your finds with a cash back credit card to earn cash back rewards. But only charge what you can afford to pay off in full to avoid racking up credit card debt, as you don't want to start 2024 off on the wrong foot.

