4 Best States for Living in a Mobile Home

Manufactured homes — or mobile homes, for those built before June 15, 1976 — can offer an opportunity for ownership to millions of people priced out of today’s expensive housing market.

According to Zillow, the average home costs nearly $343,000, but the U.S. Census Bureau says the average new manufactured home sells for $127,300 — $86,400 for a single-wide and $158,600 for a double-wide.

HUD states, “Manufactured homes (formerly known as mobile homes) can be a great alternative for first-time and other homebuyers.”

This is especially true considering that HUD, which regulates manufactured and mobile homes, has a special program in partnership with the FHA to make it easier for buyers to purchase manufactured homes and lots.

But, just like traditional homes, you could pay a lot more or less depending on where you live. If you’re considering a manufactured home, these states could make it much easier on your wallet.

Texas

According to Statista, there are more manufactured homes in Texas than in any other state, by far — more than 556,00 compared to fewer than 319,000 in No. 2 North Carolina.

The Lone Star State certainly makes it an attractive proposition.

“The cost of owning a mobile home in Texas is much lower compared to other states,” said licensed Realtor Alex Capozzolo, co-founder of SD House Guys in San Diego, a real estate investor who owns a portfolio of 14 residential units and two commercial units. “The average price for a mobile home in Texas is around $65,000, which is significantly less than the national average.”

The Census Bureau says it’s higher, but its data accounts only for new builds — subsequent owners can spend much less because, unlike traditional homes, manufactured homes tend to depreciate over time. And there are incentives beyond just the purchase price.

“Texas has no state income taxes, making it an attractive option for those looking to save money,” Capozzolo said. “The fees for owning a mobile home in Texas are relatively low, with most communities charging between $300 and $600 per month for lot rent. With lower costs across the board, living in a mobile home in Texas can save you a significant amount of money compared to other states.”

Florida

According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association (FMHA), one in five new homes in Florida is a manufactured home — and it’s not hard to understand why.

“Another state with no state income tax, Florida offers a similar financial advantage for those looking to save money,” Capozzolo said. “The average price for a mobile home in Florida is slightly higher than in Texas, at $75,000, but still much lower than the national average. Property taxes in Florida are also relatively low, making it an affordable option for homeowners. Additionally, the warm climate and coastal location make Florida a great option for those looking to enjoy a more relaxed beach lifestyle.”

On top of that, the FMHA says, “Factory-built homes in Florida are designed and built to withstand even hurricane-force winds. And one of the largest insurers of factory-built homes in America has concluded that the chance of fire in a site-built home is twice that of today’s factory-built home. Thanks to stringent building codes, safety inspection standards, and Florida’s comprehensive installation requirements, a Florida factory-built home may be the safest home you can buy.”

Arizona

Because it caters to so many retirees and vacationers, Arizona stands out for its many manufactured home communities that look more like resorts than the typical mobile home park.

MyMHCommunity.com profiles dozens of “breathtaking sites and exceptional mobile home communities” where pools, palm trees, clubhouses and sprawling green spaces are standard amenities.

“With mild winters and plenty of recreational activities, Arizona is an attractive state for mobile homeowners,” said Capozzolo. “The average price for a mobile home in Arizona is around $80,000, slightly higher than Texas and Florida but still lower than the national average. Arizona also has no state income tax, making it a financially viable option for those looking to save money. The cost of living in Arizona is also lower compared to other states, which can result in additional savings.”

Michigan

The Midwest is the most affordable region for new mobile homes. The Census Bureau says the average cost is $112,400 — compared to $123,400 in the Northeast, $126,900 in the South and $148,500 in the West. At $109,700, Michigan is forgiving even by Midwest standards.

“Michigan really stands out when it comes to the money side of mobile homes,” said Adrian Pedraza, founder of The California Homebuyer, a licensed real estate broker, certified home inspector and renovator with over 10 years of experience buying, selling and flipping properties. “Because of what happened to the car companies there, mobile home parks are plentiful, with local owners keeping them nice. This means people have a chance to invest in a home that’s easy on their wallet. Folks can buy a mobile home after selling the house they had before.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Best States for Living in a Mobile Home