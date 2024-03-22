The 4 Best Value New Cars for Retirees in 2024 and the Perks They Offer

©Toyota

When shopping for a new car during retirement, you’ll want something that fits your budget in the long run and suits your changing needs. Along with prioritizing safety and reliability, you shouldn’t neglect comfort or access to convenient features that make driving more enjoyable.

Kelley Blue Book (KBB) recently released a list of best-value new cars for seniors. Here are the top four choices ranked from the lowest to highest MSRP (including destination fee) along with their perks.

1. 2024 Toyota Camry

Starting MSRP: $27,515

Topping the list, this sedan is a good pick if you want something safe, roomy and fuel-efficient. KBB also highlighted the Camry’s reliability and longstanding value, which are important for reducing maintenance costs and getting more resale value when it’s time to upgrade your vehicle. Plus, there are all-wheel drive and hybrid options.

When you opt for the cheapest LE trim, you get features such as the Safety Sense 2.5+ system, a comfortable powered driver’s seat and exterior LED lighting. The costlier XLE trim offers more tech features, including a 9-inch touchscreen and improved safety monitoring.

2. 2024 Honda Accord

Starting MSRP: $28,990

Earning the Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the 2024 Honda Accord is a great pick if you’re worried about potential accidents. Like the Camry, it also gets a high score for reliability and is fuel efficient. Plus, you’ll find a hybrid option.

Both the LX and EX trims stand out for their convenient tech features such as voice controls, a 7-inch touchscreen and a push-button start option. Plus, you get a safety suite with adaptive cruise control and several sensing features. Beefing up the comfort features, the EX trim is ideal if you prefer a powered driver’s seat, upgraded climate control and heated seats.

3. 2024 Honda CR-V

Starting MSRP: $30,850

This compact SUV is a good pick if you prefer a larger vehicle during retirement but don’t want the drawback of poor fuel efficiency. While you’ll pay a higher purchase price, you could pick the hybrid version and further save on fuel.

Besides standing out for being spacious, the Honda CR-V features the Honda Sensing system, heated mirrors and exterior LED lights for safer driving. Some of its comfort and entertainment features include a push-button start option and touchscreen. KBB highlighted the EX trim for its heated seats, improved safety features, powered driver’s seat and remote start capability, among other luxuries.

4. 2024 Kia Telluride

Starting MSRP: $37,585

With three rows of seats, the 2024 Kia Telluride is a roomier choice than the Honda CR-V, though it is less fuel efficient and features no hybrid option. This SUV ranks among the safest, budget-friendly vehicles with the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating.

The wide variety of safety, accessibility and entertainment features makes both the LX and S trims a good value. Some standard features include heated mirrors, a fully featured driver-assistance system, navigation tools, a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a safety monitoring system. The S trim boosts your comfort with heated seats and a powered driver’s seat.

