$4+ Billion Worldwide Remote Desktop Software Industry to 2031 - Growing Popularity of E-learning and Distance Learning Education is Contributing to Growth

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Desktop Software Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global remote desktop software market.



This report focuses on remote desktop software market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the remote desktop software market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Major players in the remote desktop software market are Teamviewer Group, LogMein Inc, Microsoft corporation, VMware Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, ConnectWise LLC, Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd, AnyDesk Software GmbH, Splashtop Inc, BeyondTrust, SolarWinds, RealVNC Limited, FixMe.IT, Goverlan Reach, ISL Online, Go ToMy PC, UltraVNC, AeroAdmin and AweRay Limited.



The global remote desktop software market is expected to grow from $1.99 billion in 2021 to $2.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.15%. The remote desktop software market is expected to grow to $4.00 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.00%.



The remote desktop software market consists of sales of remote desktop software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to software used to access a desktop or desktop interface of a remote computer locally. The remote desktop software will enable a local user to have complete access to the desktop environment and resources of a remote computer. Accessing the remote computer's desktop require software to be installed and configured on both computers and must be powered on and connected to the internet.



The main technologies involved in remote desktop software market are remote desktop software protocol (RDP), virtual network computing (VNC), NX technology and independent computing architecture (ICA). The remote desktop software protocol uses a protocol for operating desktop computers remotely. RDP is the commonly used protocol in remote desktop software. These are deployed by on-premises and cloud into large enterprise and SMES. Remote desktop software are mainly used in BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), retail, government and public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, education, energy and utilities and others (IT and telecom).



North America was the largest region in the remote desktop software market in 2021. The regions covered in the remote desktop software report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing popularity of e-learning and distance learning education is contributing to the growth of the remote desktop software market. An e-learning system is being based on teaching with the help of electronic resources. Distance learning is also called e-learning and online learning, which is a form of education that uses different technologies to facilitate student-teacher and student-student communication. The increasing demand for e-learning and distance learning education will push towards a need for the use of remote desktop software for convenience and remote learning.

For instance, according to data by ThinkImpact, a US-based provider of education and career-related statistics, in 2021, 75% of US schools planned to function entirely online. Approximately 4.8% of schools offered all courses online and around 2.9% of schools made half of their courses available online.

In 2019, 57% of all students in the United States had access to digital learning resources. In addition, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, around 93% of people in school-age families claimed that their children were engaged in some form of "distance learning" from home during the COVID-19. The growing popularity of e-learning and distance learning education will drive the growth of the remote desktop software market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the remote desktop software market. Major companies operating in the remote desktop software market are focused on developing and providing new technological solutions in the remote desktop software to enhance better productivity and meet customer demand.

Technological advancements in remote desktop software include the use of technologies such as augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and others to provide advanced features such as live video sharing, multiple users, session recording, annotations on the end user's screen, cross-platform access, reboot and power control, and screen mirroring or sharing.

For instance, IDrive Inc, a US-based computer software company offers RemotePC, a cloud-based, and on-premise remote desktop software. RemotePC is designed to help businesses communicate with clients, transfer files and manage applications across various remote devices. It provides advanced features such as video conferencing, AR-enabled live video sharing, multiple users, session recording, remote reboot, role-based permissions, and others.



In January 2022, a US-based private equity companies, Vista Equity Partners, and Evergreen Coast Capital made a definitive agreement to acquire Citrix Systems for an amount of $16.5 Billion, to combine with data integration and analytics software TIBCO. The acquisition strengthens together with TIBCO and will operate at a wider scale and provide a broader choice of solutions to a larger customer base to expedite digital revolutions and enable them to deliver the future of hybrid work. Citrix Systems Inc. is a US-based company offering cloud computing and virtualization technology.



The countries covered in the remote desktop software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.29 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $4 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global

