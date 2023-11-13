4 Costco 2023 Black Friday Deals To Avoid

Laser1987 / iStock.com

Traditionally, Black Friday is one of the best days to save big on greatly desired items. From electronics to toys, you can find deep discounts at retailers across the country — and Costco is no exception. In fact, the warehouse club is well-known for its Black Friday deals.

Costco recently released its Early Black Friday Savings, which are happening between November 13-23, and its Black Friday Weekend Savings which are happening from November 24-27. Many of the deals offer substantial savings on everyday items. In addition to the sales listed, Costco is offering a Thanksgiving Day exclusive: If you spend $500 on Costco.com, you get $50 off at checkout on qualifying items.

If you are in the market for a new TV or vacuum cleaner, then you are sure to snag a good deal. However, not every offer is a steal. Many of the products are available from other retailers, or you can save by not having to pay for shipping and handling. Additionally, it is important to avoid purchasing anything that you don’t need simply because you think it is on a good sale. Here are four Costco 2023 Black Friday Deals to avoid this year.

Sony 65″ Class – X90CL Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV

Costco Black Friday Price: $999.99

Savings: $300

If you want a new television, Costco generally runs some stellar deals. Black Friday is generally a great time to snag a steal on a pricey TV like the Sony 65″ Class – X90CL Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV, which comes with a number of features including full array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and two years of Bravia Core Streaming with 15 movie credits.

But while you can save big on the LED TV at Costco now through November 27, 2023, it isn’t the only place that you will find the deal. Best Buy also has the Sony Bravia for the same price. The TV will regularly run you around $1,299.99. So either way, you will save $300. If you do not want to deal with Costco lines, then you can still get the discount without the wait. Plus, many of the deals that Costco is currently offering are only online, meaning you will have to pay for shipping and handling.

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner

Costco Black Friday Price: $199.99 plus shipping and handling

Savings: $60.00

The Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner is an enviable vacuum cleaner with good reviews. It is lightweight and gives a professional-like clean without the high cost. It normally costs around $259.99, but you can find it for a lot less this holiday season.

Costco is offering savings of $60.00 this Black Friday, meaning you will pay $199.99 plus shipping and handling if you choose the warehouse retailer. Amazon and other retailers, however, have the cleaner for slightly less. You can save just as much now without having to pay shipping and handling in many cases.

Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray

Costco Black Friday Price: $26.99

Savings: $5.00

Costco is advertising $5.00 off of their Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray. The variety pack comes with three 3.4 fluid-ounce spray bottles in original citrus, bamboo rain, and cypress woods. The product is made in the USA and arrives in 5-7 business days when ordered online.

According to Costco’s website, the Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray variety pack is regularly priced at $26.99. The retailer has announced that the pack is $5.00 off for Black Friday, but the ad does not state what the final price is. If the price is any higher than $21.99, it isn’t that big of a savings. Additionally, other retailers are offering competitive pricing on the same product, making it hard to justify a trip to the warehouse for just this product.

Samsung 85″ Class – The Frame Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD TV

Costco Black Friday Price: $3,299.00

Savings: $4,299.00

The Samsung 85″ Class – The Frame Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD TV is also on sale at Costco for Black Friday. The warehouse store has announced a Black Friday price of $3,299.00 for the QLED smart TV. The 85″ set gives viewers a “theater-like, immersive experience.”

While the neatly framed television is approximately $1,000 less than its original price, it is being offered at the same price at other retailers, including Best Buy. The deal at Costco is available online only, meaning you won’t be able to score the same savings if you are at the store.

Final Thoughts

While Costco offers some of the best deals for Black Friday, it is always worth doing your due diligence before purchasing a big-ticket item. Search to see if you can find a better discount on the same product or check for additional fees like shipping and handling.

