These 4 Costco Items Just Got Cheaper

Costco’s chief financial officer, Richard Galanti, recently held his final earnings call in the role before his retirement. Gary Millerchip, formerly the CFO at grocery chain Kroger, will take over the position on March 15, 2024.

Galanti had some good news for Costco members, announcing that the warehouse club is able to cut prices on many items because the company’s inflation rate was less than the projected 1%, TheStreet reported.

“We always want to be the first out there trying to lower prices,” he told investors during the call.

Members will see substantial savings in various product categories across the board, with food prices dropping because of new crop prices. As supply chains stabilize and fuel prices drop, other items will also see price reductions thanks to reduced freight costs and lower commodity costs, according to Galanti.

You can stock up on these Costco favorites at lower prices to free up some room in your budget.

Reading Glasses

Costco members swear by Costco’s reading glasses in bulk packs of two to three. Galanti announced that the prices will drop from $18.99 per pack to $16.99 per pack, The price cut isn’t yet reflected on the Costco website, based on GOBankingRates research.

Batteries

Kirkland Signature batteries also saw a $2 price reduction, from $17.99 to $15.99. You can stock up now at the new lower price for 48-count packs of AA or AAA batteries.

San Pellegrino Water

Galanti also told shareholders that San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water will drop in price from $16.99 to $14.99 for a 24-pack.

Kirkland Signature Frozen Fruit

Redditors in the r/Costco subreddit love Costco frozen berries for smoothies, baking — and even in oatmeal for breakfast. Compared to Walmart frozen fruit, Redditor Purple_Pansy_Orange said, “Costco has better quality, bag is bigger for a better price per volume. So yes, get Costco’s frozen. It’ll last for months.”

Now, you can get it for even less, with the price down to $10.99 for 4 lbs. compared to $14.99 previously.

Other Costco Deals To Consider (and a Bit of News)

A click on the “New Lower Prices” tab of the Costco website reveals dozens of other items, including Quaker Oats old-fashioned oatmeal, children’s toys and games — and even large kitchen appliances with lower prices.

Unfortunately, Galanti also candidly shared some bad news with members during the earnings call. Costco memberships are set to increase from the current pricing of $60 for gold members and $120 for the executive membership. Telling listeners that it’s a matter of “when, not if” prices would go up, he also said it wouldn’t happen while he was CFO.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 4 Costco Items Just Got Cheaper