4 Day Drafting Effective Pharmaceutical Patents Training Course: Explore the Latest Strategies and Gain Useful Insights and Practical Solutions to Your Drafting Issues (May 16-19, 2023)

The highly complex area of pharmaceutical patents is looked at in detail in this course. The expert faculty will take you through the key differences between the European and US systems and how these can impact your patents.

They will explore the latest strategies and give you useful insights and practical solutions to your drafting issues. By understanding the importance of aligning your patent and regulatory strategies, you will improve your pharmaceutical claim drafting skills to the best advantage.

The practical claim drafting exercises included in the course will give you an opportunity to get to grips with the information in a safe environment and under the guidance of the trainers. They will help embed what you have learnt so that it can be taken back to the workplace and put into practice.

As well as receiving inside knowledge and top tips and advice from the highly experienced professionals from industry and private practice, the course also provides a valuable opportunity to network with others in similar roles from different companies. By attending, you can discuss your challenges with colleagues and our expert faculty and find solutions to your questions.

Key topics covered in this intensive training programme include:

Drafting primary patents and secondary patents

Key differences between drafting for Europe versus the US

Claim drafting strategies for antibodies and other biologics

Drafting claims that 'follow the label'

Drafting patent applications with sufficient supporting data - how much is enough?

Aligning your patent strategy with regulatory issues

Who Should Attend:

Patent attorneys

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Patent agents and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

Summary of the course

Overview of the programme

Patentability basics

Drafting primary patents - small molecules

Protecting pharmaceutical compositions

Protecting methods of treatment

Protecting medical use claims (first, second and Swiss-type)

Drafting primary patents - biologics

Drafting sequence disclosures

Protecting antibodies, stem cells and microorganisms

Drafting generic and species claims

Drafting functional claim language

Protecting gene therapy inventions

Primary patents workshop

Selection inventions

Drafting claims for infringement Distilling down the invention disclosure Patenting later developments

Practical examples and drafting exercises

Drafting with a focus towards interplay with regulatory issues

Patent term extension andSPCs

Regulatory issues and data protection - drafting to 'follow the label'

TheANDAlitigation process and enforcement of listed patents

Overlay of patent protection with FDA exclusivity - the FDA Orange Book

Strategies for protecting biologics

Data needed to support patent applications

What data must be included?

When must the data be included?

Consideration of post-filing date data

US written description

The importance of correct data - avoiding inequitable conduct

Secondary patents

Protecting dosage regimes, modes of administration, patient groups

Protecting polymorphs (crystals, enantiomers, salts)

Protecting metabolites

Protecting new formulations

Protecting process patents

Protecting methods of diagnosis and surgery

Secondary patents workshop

Establishing patentability: inventive step vs non-obviousness

Strategies for using post-filing evidence

Practical examples and drafting exercises

Anthony Tridico

Managing Partner

Finnegan's European office in London



Dr. Anthony Tridico is the Managing Partner of Finnegan's European office in London and has over 20 years of experience protecting pharmaceutical inventions. Anthony practices all aspects of intellectual property law, from strategic patent portfolio management to litigation including strategic client counselling, due diligence investigations, patent portfolio management and analysis, prosecution and drafting, and appeals and oral hearings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).

He also offers expertise in representing clients in the specialised areas of FDA Orange Book listing of patents, and patent term extensions. Anthony has served for over 15 years as adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law School teaching patent law and patent prosecution and he has been recognized by Intellectual Asset Management as a leading patent prosecutor in the United Kingdom and Europe in the IAM Patent 1000, and as a top IP strategist by the IAM Strategy 300. Managing Intellectual Property named him an "IP Star" in the United Kingdom.



