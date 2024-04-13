4 Easy Ways I Save Money When Traveling Abroad





Image source: Upsplash/The Motley Fool

Traveling abroad is an amazing experience. Some of my favorite memories are international trips I've taken. But these also tend to be much more expensive than shorter journeys. While prices can vary quite a bit, NextVacay reports that the average cost of an international trip is $2,300.

I love to travel, and I've been living abroad for more than five years now. During that time, I've learned plenty of easy ways to save money. Here are my best tips on how to travel abroad for less.

1. Get cheap phone service with an eSIM or a local SIM card

You'll need phone service, or at least mobile data, while you're abroad. If you buy this through your U.S. carrier, you probably won't get the best deal. AT&T charges $10 a day for an international day pass. Verizon charges the same amount, except in Canada and Mexico, where it charges $5 a day.

It's usually much cheaper to get local wireless service. There are two ways to do this:

Buy an eSIM. If your phone supports eSIMs (many Android and iPhone devices do), this is a convenient option. You can buy an eSIM for the country you're visiting through a service like Airalo.

Buy a SIM card at your destination. Some airports have stores where you can buy a local SIM card upon arrival. If you don't find one, you could visit a phone store to buy a SIM card and a prepaid data plan.

I'd recommend checking out eSIMs first, so you'll have mobile data right when you arrive. I recently used Airalo and was impressed with how fast and easy it was. In France, I was able to get 30 days of data with a 3 GB limit for $10. I just downloaded the app, chose a plan, and installed the eSIM on my phone.

2. Buy meals and snacks at grocery stores

I realize that nobody takes a vacation to go grocery shopping. Personally, I like having some food and drink options wherever I'm staying. It's fun to go out to restaurants and explore a country's typical cuisine. But after a long day of activities, sometimes I don't feel like going out and sitting through a meal service.

Story continues

That's when it's helpful to have quick meal options in the fridge. It's also great for your travel budget. A meal at a restaurant can cost $25 to $50 per person in many parts of the world. If you're doing that twice a day, it adds up. You could swap out one of those with a sandwich, poke bowl, or anything else that catches your eye at a local market.

3. Use travel rewards to cover the biggest travel costs

Airfare and accommodations are normally two of the most expensive parts of traveling abroad. They're a lot less expensive if you pay for them using points instead of cash.

Now, I'm a huge fan of travel credit cards. Because I like them so much, I've gone pretty deep when it comes to learning about them and using them. I'll use air travel cards to pay for my flights. And I'll use hotel credit cards for hotel points and free night certificates.

There's a bit of a learning curve with this type of card, but you don't need to study them in-depth to save money. If you want to give them a try, check out The Ascent's guide to the best travel credit cards. Find a card you like, use it for all your regular spending, and you'll earn rewards you can use to cover travel expenses.

4. Do a mix of more expensive and budget-friendly activities

Most places have activities at every price range. I like to do a bit of everything. It's nice to have variety, and it's also nice not spending $100 or more everywhere you go. And activities that don't cost much can still be a blast. I've had a great time spending the day at the beach, reading at cafes, and exploring neighborhoods.

Try making a list of activities you might like to do. Then, narrow it down based on what works for your budget and the amount of time you have. For example, maybe you've found a few Michelin restaurants where you're going. A long, luxurious dinner is a nice treat, but would you want to do it every night? Probably not, so you could pick one of those restaurants, and schedule more budget-friendly activities the next day.

You don't need to go over your budget or into debt to travel abroad. If you plan ahead, save up for it, and know how to cut costs, you can have the time of your life at a price you can afford.

Alert: our top-rated cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2025

This credit card is not just good – it’s so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a lengthy 0% intro APR period, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee! Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

4 Easy Ways I Save Money When Traveling Abroad was originally published by The Motley Fool