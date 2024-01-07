4 Electric Cars That Will Break Down Twice as Fast as the Average Vehicle

©Tesla

Electric vehicles are appealing because of their low impact on the environment, but how reliable are they?

Related: 5 Used Cars You Should Stay Away From

Find Out: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize You Can Do This — Today

Gas-powered vehicles are said to last 200,000 miles, or about 12 years on average. Some electric vehicles are said to last 300,000 miles, but this isn’t always the case with every model.

GOBankingRates spoke to automotive experts to get the scoop on which EV’s will fail to outlive a gas-powered car and why.

Sponsored: Get Paid To Scroll. Start Now

Tesla Model X

MSRP: $79,990 for a 2023

When you think of electric cars, Tesla’s are probably some of the first models to come to mind.

They’re instantly recognized on the street by their chic exterior. Once you get in, you’re treated to a futuristic technology package that makes you think we’re not far from flying cars.

However, Joyce Ann Gutierrez, an automotive expert at 4WheelOnline.com, says the Model X isn’t without its issues. She said, “One common concern is the battery draining quickly, which can be frustrating for owners who rely on their vehicles for daily use.”

The Model X has a 348-mile range, which is above average for electric vehicles, but if you’re traveling long distances daily, this might not be ideal. Especially since the battery is only covered for 150,000 miles or eight years under warranty.

That’s not where the issues with the Tesla Model X end.

“Additionally, some owners have experienced strange noises from the suspension system, causing unease and potentially indicating a need for maintenance or repairs,” said Gutierrez. “It is worth noting that in 2022, Tesla decided to cut the Model X’s price due to reliability concerns.”

Because of this, consumers might be visiting the mechanic more often, and Tesla’s are notoriously expensive to fix.

More: 12 Car Brands That Will Break Down Twice as Fast as the Average Vehicle

Hyundai Kona Electric

MSRP: $32,675 for a 2024

Story continues

Coming in at quite a bit cheaper than the Model X is Hyundai’s Kona.

It’s an SUV, so you’ll get a lot of space, but taking road trips in it might not be the best, as it only has a 261-mile range. Plus, there are some mechanical issues that have plagued prior models.

“One primary concern some owners reported is battery and motor failure,” Gutierrez warned. “While these incidents are relatively rare, they can be costly to repair or replace.”

According to Gutierrez, the battery in particular has caused Kona owners a lot of heartache due to “catastrophic charging issues. Some owners have experienced difficulties with charging, including slow charging speeds or even complete failure to charge.”

If your EV won’t charge, what’s the point in owning it?

Ford Mustang Mach-E

MSRP: $45,390 for a 2024

Customers praise this model for being easy on the eyes and having great electronic features. The Mustang Mach-E has a Ford-estimated range between 226 and 312 miles. However, this is another example where Gutierrez says battery problems cause buyers a lot of issues.

“Some owners have experienced issues with battery drain or sudden drops in range, which can be frustrating and inconvenient,” she explained. “These issues can impact the overall driving experience and raise concerns about reliability.”

In addition, the Mustang Mach-E has had issues with heat control.

As Gutierrez put it, “Electric vehicles rely on efficient cooling systems to maintain optimal performance and prevent overheating. However, there have been reports of the Ford Mustang Mach-E experiencing temperature regulation problems that could affect its longevity and performance.”

Smart EQ Fortwo

MSRP: $23,900 for a 2019

This tiny EV is easy to park, but that’s one of its few advantages. According to John Ellmore at ElectricCarGuide, the range is so small (58 miles on average), that buyers reported having to repeatedly charge their vehicle throughout the day.

“The frequent recharging of an EV battery can impact how quickly the battery degrades,” said Ellmore.

“Repeated fast charging and deep discharging can contribute to a faster decline in battery health over time. In the case of really small compact EVs like the Smart EQ Fortwo, which has a small battery and limited range, owners may find themselves charging the vehicle more frequently, potentially increasing the wear on the battery.”

Ellmore warned that frequent charging can also decrease the range on the battery, so you’ll end up charging the vehicle even more.

“As the battery degrades, the overall electric range of the vehicle can decrease, exacerbating concerns related to running out of charge and potentially making it more susceptible to breakdowns due to insufficient battery capacity.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Electric Cars That Will Break Down Twice as Fast as the Average Vehicle