4 European Cars That Should Last 200K Miles

shaunl / Getty Images

When you drive a European-made car, you know you are getting some of the finest automobile engineering in the world. There are sleek interiors and exteriors, legendary engineering underneath the hood and some absolutely amazing features that you will not find from American or Asian manufactures.

I’m a Mechanic: Here Are 8 Cars I Would Buy and Why They Are Worth It

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

However, just because a car was made in Europe does not mean it has the longevity you need. You do not want a higher price for a name alone — you want a car that will get you where you need to go for as far as the road can take you.

GOBankingRates reached out to some automotive experts to find their top picks for European cars that should last 200,000 miles at the very least. “All these cars share one core commonality,” said John Lin, the owner of JB Motor Works. “They are all extensively engineered for high mileage. With regular maintenance, these vehicles are capable of going the distance.”

Here are auto experts’ top European cars that should last drivers 200,000 miles.

©Volkswagen

Volkswagen Golf

MSRP: Starting around $23,195

The Volkswagen Golf is a compact car that is known for one of its top features: reliability. The vehicle is summed up by Patryk Doornebos, the owner of Car Triple, as a “symbol of practicality and endurance.”

“This model is celebrated for its efficient engines, comfortable ride and surprisingly spacious interiors,” Doornebos described. “Its TDI diesel variants, in particular, are known for their ability to clock high mileage, making the Golf a perfect choice for those seeking a durable yet affordable European car.”

Be Aware: 5 Used Cars To Stay Away From

Check Out: These 7 Cars May Seem Expensive — but They Rarely Need Repairs

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay

©Volvo

Volvo XC90

MSRP: Starting at $50,000

Story continues

Volvo is a Swedish manufacturer with a well-known reputation for building cars that are not just safe, but also built to last, according to Joe Giranda, director of sales and marketing for CFR Classic, which specializes in international car shipping and relocation.

“The XC90, their flagship SUV, is a prime example of this,” said Giranda, noting that one of the key reasons for this is the vehicle’s longevity. Giranda highlighted Volvo’s focus on “building robust engines and a strong chassis, designed to endure rigorous use over many years.”

Giranda pointed out the XC90’s advanced safety features, including cutting-edge collision avoidance systems, multiple airbags and sturdy construction that has consistently earned high safety ratings.

“This focus on safety also contributes to the vehicle’s durability, as it’s built to withstand and protect in various conditions,” Giranda said.

I’m a Mechanic: Here Are the 6 Best Luxury Cars I Recommend

©BMW

BMW 5 Series

MSRP: Starting at $54,200

“BMWs are known for their longevity, and the 5 Series is no exception,” said Liam Lucas, the CEO of Off Road Genius. The 5 series is loaded up with features such as a gigantic infotainment system, multiple powertrain options and an upscale interior that’s as comfortable as it is stylish.

“Renowned for its perfect blend of performance and comfort, this model is built to last,” noted Doorenbos. “The 5 Series stands out as a reliable choice for those seeking longevity without sacrificing driving pleasure.”

DaimlerAG - Global Communication / Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

MSRP: Starting at $54,250

“The E-Class is a testament to Mercedes-Benz’s engineering prowess, often surpassing the 200K miles mark,” said Lucas, highlighting the vehicle’s features like advanced safety systems, a luxurious interior and powerful engine options.

“Mercedes-Benz cars are engineered for the long haul,” added Lin. “The E-Class and its predecessors have a tradition of surpassing 200K miles.”

Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos are for illustrative purposes only and might not feature exact models, base models or the cars’ specific trim levels. As a result, some of the cars in the photos might have different MSRPs than the ones listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 European Cars That Should Last 200K Miles