4 Excellent Zoom Lenses for Portrait Photography with Your Sony Camera
Given the chance, we’ll always reach for prime lenses. But sometimes, it’s just easier to shoot a portrait with a zoom lens. It’s even better when you do it with a constant aperture lens. That’s why there are some zoom lenses for portrait photography that truly blow us away. Combine them with the Sony FE camera system, and you’ll have nothing to complain about. We dove into our Reviews Index and our Sony FE lens guide. Here are our favorite zoom lenses for portrait photography.
The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Pro Tips on Using Zoom Lenses for Portrait Photography
Here are some pro tips on using zoom lenses for portrait photography.
What makes lenses for portrait photography so attractive? They tend to produce flattering images of people. The ones we’re showcasing are zoom lenses for portrait photography on the Sony FE camera system. Specifically, we’re focusing on telephoto lenses.
The Sony system has excellent autofocus for portrait photography. Just use the face and eye detection. If you’ve never used it before, it’ll feel like cheating.
Portrait photographers typically reach for prime lenses because of the better image quality and shallower apertures. But these lenses aren’t bad.
Make sure that you’re using image stabilization if you’re shooting at the longer end.
Want a sharper portrait? Get a flash or a circular polarizer. Both are capable of making an image look sharper.
Sony 70-200mm f2.8 G Master OSS II
Tech Specs
Constant f2.8 aperture
Stabilization
Includes the following coatings: XA, ED Asph., Aspherical, Super ED, Nano AR II, F coating
Updated circular 11 blade aperture
4 XD linear autofocus motors
.4m minimum focusing distance
Constructed from 14 groups and 17 elements
Floating and internal focusing
Compatible with 1.4x and 2x teleconverters
Weighs about 1,042g or 36 ounces
In our review, we state:
“The Sony 70-200mm f2.8 GM OSS II has quite a few upgrades from the original. The autofocus is faster and also works much better on close-up subjects. The sharpness has improved and the lens is significantly lighter, yet Sony still managed to add a dedicated aperture ring. It’s a lens with a lot of technical greatness.”
Sony 70-200mm f4 G OSS
Tech Specs
Performance
Focal Length
70 – 200mm
Aperture
Maximum: f/4
Camera Mount Type
Sony E (Full-Frame)
Format Compatibility
35mm Film / Full-Frame Digital Sensor
Minimum Focus Distance
39.37″ (1 m)
Magnification
0.13x
Diaphragm Blades
9, Rounded
Features
Image Stabilization
Yes
Autofocus
Yes
Tripod Collar
Yes
Physical
Filter Thread
72 mm
Dimensions (DxL)
Approx. 3.15 x 6.89″ (80 x 175 mm)
Weight
29.63 oz (840 g)
Packaging Info
Package Weight
3.1 lb
Box Dimensions (LxWxH)
10.4 x 5.4 x 5.3″
In our review, we state:
“When it comes to image quality, the Sony 70-200mm f4 OSS lives up to the Sony name and reputation of delivering incredible results. All across the board, you won’t have a major issue with the image quality. This lens renders images to be super sharp; originally I thought that the images weren’t so when viewing them on the back of the A7, but when imported I was completely shocked.”
“The bokeh? Same thing. And the colors? Yup…it’s all incredible.”
Tamron 70-180mm f2.8 Di RXD
Tech Specs
Model
A056
Focal Length
70-180mm
Maximum Aperture
f2.8
Angle of View
34°21′-13°42′ (for full-frame mirrorless format)
Optical Construction
19 elements in 14 groups
Minimum Object Distance
AF: 0.85m /33.5 in (Full zoom range)
Maximum Magnification Ratio
AF: 1:4.6, MF: 1:2 (Wide) / 1:4.6 (Tele)*
Filter Size
Φ 67mm
Maximum Diameter
Φ 81mm
Length
149mm (5.9 in)
Weight
810g (28.6 oz)
Aperture Blades
9 (circular diaphragm)
Minimum Aperture
f22
Standard Accessory
Flower-shaped hood, Lens caps
Compatible Mounts
Sony E-mount
In our review, we state:
“Thanks to a nine-bladed circular aperture design, the Tamron 70-180mm f2.8 produces bokeh that is pleasant overall. Haloing and onion rings are an issue with the Tamron though. It’s not quite as buttery smooth when compared to the Sony 70-200mm f2.8 G Master. The Sony produces even smoother bokeh thanks to its 11-bladed circular aperture design.”
Sony 70-200mm f2.8 G Master
Tech Specs
Borrowed from LensRentals
Angle of View
23° – 8°
Aperture
f/2.8-22
Autofocus
Autofocus
Brand
Sony
Compatibility
Full Frame and Crop
Diameter
3.46″
Dimensions
Length: 7.87″
Filter Size
77.0mm (nonrotating front element)
Filter Style
nonrotating front element
Flare Resistance
Yes, NanoAR coating
Focal Length
70.0-200.0
Focusing System
Inner focusing, full-time manual
Groups/Elements
18/23
Hood Included
Yes
Image Stabilization
Yes
Item Type
Lens
Lens Type
Normal Range and Telephoto
Low Dispersion Elements
4
Max Aperture
2.8
Maximum Magnification
0.25x
Minimum Aperture
22.0
Minimum Focusing Distance
3.15feet
Mount
Sony E
Weather Resistant
Yes
Weight
3.26 lbs.
Zoom Method
rotary
In our review, we state:
“I’m really, really not a big fan of zoom lenses but this is where Sony deserves absolutely nothing but credit. For years, one of the problems so many photographers spoke of with the Sony system was the lack of good lenses. But the company fought that statement hard and continues to do so with the lenses for the FE system. Not only is there variety, but there is also variety from third party manufacturers and good quality lenses available. The 70-200mm f2.8 G Master OSS is no exception here.”