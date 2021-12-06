U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

4 Excellent Zoom Lenses for Portrait Photography with Your Sony Camera

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

Given the chance, we’ll always reach for prime lenses. But sometimes, it’s just easier to shoot a portrait with a zoom lens. It’s even better when you do it with a constant aperture lens. That’s why there are some zoom lenses for portrait photography that truly blow us away. Combine them with the Sony FE camera system, and you’ll have nothing to complain about. We dove into our Reviews Index and our Sony FE lens guide. Here are our favorite zoom lenses for portrait photography.

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pro Tips on Using Zoom Lenses for Portrait Photography

Here are some pro tips on using zoom lenses for portrait photography.

  • What makes lenses for portrait photography so attractive? They tend to produce flattering images of people. The ones we’re showcasing are zoom lenses for portrait photography on the Sony FE camera system. Specifically, we’re focusing on telephoto lenses.

  • The Sony system has excellent autofocus for portrait photography. Just use the face and eye detection. If you’ve never used it before, it’ll feel like cheating.

  • Portrait photographers typically reach for prime lenses because of the better image quality and shallower apertures. But these lenses aren’t bad.

  • Make sure that you’re using image stabilization if you’re shooting at the longer end.

  • Want a sharper portrait? Get a flash or a circular polarizer. Both are capable of making an image look sharper.

Sony 70-200mm f2.8 G Master OSS II

Tech Specs

  • Constant f2.8 aperture

  • Stabilization

  • Includes the following coatings: XA, ED Asph., Aspherical, Super ED, Nano AR II, F coating

  • Updated circular 11 blade aperture

  • 4 XD linear autofocus motors

  • .4m minimum focusing distance

  • Constructed from 14 groups and 17 elements

  • Floating and internal focusing

  • Compatible with 1.4x and 2x teleconverters

  • Weighs about 1,042g or 36 ounces

In our review, we state:

“The Sony 70-200mm f2.8 GM OSS II has quite a few upgrades from the original. The autofocus is faster and also works much better on close-up subjects. The sharpness has improved and the lens is significantly lighter, yet Sony still managed to add a dedicated aperture ring. It’s a lens with a lot of technical greatness.”

Buy Now

Sony 70-200mm f4 G OSS

Tech Specs

Performance

Focal Length

70 – 200mm
Comparable APS-C Focal Length: 105 – 300 mm

Aperture

Maximum: f/4
Minimum: f/22

Camera Mount Type

Sony E (Full-Frame)

Format Compatibility

35mm Film / Full-Frame Digital Sensor

Minimum Focus Distance

39.37″ (1 m)

Magnification

0.13x

Diaphragm Blades

9, Rounded

Features

Image Stabilization

Yes

Autofocus

Yes

Tripod Collar

Yes

Physical

Filter Thread

72 mm

Dimensions (DxL)

Approx. 3.15 x 6.89″ (80 x 175 mm)

Weight

29.63 oz (840 g)

Packaging Info

Package Weight

3.1 lb

Box Dimensions (LxWxH)

10.4 x 5.4 x 5.3″

In our review, we state:

“When it comes to image quality, the Sony 70-200mm f4 OSS lives up to the Sony name and reputation of delivering incredible results. All across the board, you won’t have a major issue with the image quality. This lens renders images to be super sharp; originally I thought that the images weren’t so when viewing them on the back of the A7, but when imported I was completely shocked.”

“The bokeh? Same thing. And the colors? Yup…it’s all incredible.”

Buy Now

Tamron 70-180mm f2.8 Di RXD

Tech Specs

Model

A056

Focal Length

70-180mm

Maximum Aperture

f2.8

Angle of View
(diagonal)

34°21′-13°42′ (for full-frame mirrorless format)

Optical Construction

19 elements in 14 groups

Minimum Object Distance

AF: 0.85m /33.5 in (Full zoom range)
(MF: 0.27m /10.6 in (Wide), 0.85m /33.5 in (Tele))*

Maximum Magnification Ratio

AF: 1:4.6, MF: 1:2 (Wide) / 1:4.6 (Tele)*

Filter Size

Φ 67mm

Maximum Diameter

Φ 81mm

Length

149mm (5.9 in)

Weight

810g (28.6 oz)

Aperture Blades

9 (circular diaphragm)

Minimum Aperture

f22

Standard Accessory

Flower-shaped hood, Lens caps

Compatible Mounts

Sony E-mount

In our review, we state:

“Thanks to a nine-bladed circular aperture design, the Tamron 70-180mm f2.8 produces bokeh that is pleasant overall. Haloing and onion rings are an issue with the Tamron though. It’s not quite as buttery smooth when compared to the Sony 70-200mm f2.8 G Master. The Sony produces even smoother bokeh thanks to its 11-bladed circular aperture design.”

Buy Now

Sony 70-200mm f2.8 G Master

portrait lenses
portrait lenses

Tech Specs

Borrowed from LensRentals

Angle of View

23° – 8°

Aperture

f/2.8-22

Autofocus

Autofocus

Brand

Sony

Compatibility

Full Frame and Crop

Diameter

3.46″

Dimensions

Length: 7.87″

Filter Size

77.0mm (nonrotating front element)

Filter Style

nonrotating front element

Flare Resistance

Yes, NanoAR coating

Focal Length

70.0-200.0

Focusing System

Inner focusing, full-time manual

Groups/Elements

18/23

Hood Included

Yes

Image Stabilization

Yes

Item Type

Lens

Lens Type

Normal Range and Telephoto

Low Dispersion Elements

4

Max Aperture

2.8

Maximum Magnification

0.25x

Minimum Aperture

22.0

Minimum Focusing Distance

3.15feet

Mount

Sony E

Weather Resistant

Yes

Weight

3.26 lbs.

Zoom Method

rotary

In our review, we state:

“I’m really, really not a big fan of zoom lenses but this is where Sony deserves absolutely nothing but credit. For years, one of the problems so many photographers spoke of with the Sony system was the lack of good lenses. But the company fought that statement hard and continues to do so with the lenses for the FE system. Not only is there variety, but there is also variety from third party manufacturers and good quality lenses available. The 70-200mm f2.8 G Master OSS is no exception here.”

Buy Now

