4 Expensive Disney Cruise Options That Are Worth the Cost (and One That Isn’t)

Taking a Disney cruise lets you be the prince or princess of a Disney story. Everything from your meals to onboard entertainment is taken care of, leaving you free to explore everything the ship offers.

Understanding what’s included in your package can help you decide where it might be worth splashing out a bit more cash for an even more enchanting experience.

While every Disney cruise comes with its share of pixie dust, some experiences are so spectacular they justify the extra investment. From princess makeovers to adult-only fine dining, prioritizing the right upgrades can elevate your cruise from memorable to once-in-a-lifetime.

Magical Makeovers at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique/Pirate’s League

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique offers an opportunity for your children to transform into their favorite characters, whether that’s a prince, princess or pirate. Since you likely chose a Disney cruise for the unique Disney experience or because you or your children are fans of a character or two, it makes sense to take part in this one-of-a-kind makeover option.

Princess makeovers range from $100 to $450, with the basic “Deluxe Carriage Package” including hairstyling, shimmering makeup and face gem, princess sash and cinch sack, nail polish, and t-shirt. Pricier packages also include princess gowns, accessories, tiaras, and more. To give your princess a special experience at a lower cost, you could pack a princess dress rather than paying for the more expensive package that includes one.

For those who would like to become knights or captains, you can select a package that includes a costume, sack or backpack, hairstyling and gel, confetti, and either a sword and shield or a captain’s hat and an autograph book. These packages cost $100 for the knight and $120 for the captain. Pirate makeovers are available on special Pirate Party nights.

Beer Mug or Drink of the Day Savings Package

Although Disney Cruise Line doesn’t offer an all-inclusive alcohol drink package, they do have alternatives that could be a good value if you plan to drink on your cruise. You can purchase a $17 souvenir glass beer mug that allows you to buy 21 oz of draught beer or hard cider for the price of a 16 oz beer or hard cider. This will pay for itself if you have more than around a half-dozen drinks, and you get a nifty keepsake that you can use on future cruises.

There is also an option to purchase a Drink of the Day cocktail souvenir cup that you may refill at a discounted price (and drinks of the day are already discounted). You can use these cups for drink discounts at Disney Castaway Cay as well, so don’t forget to pack your cup when you go ashore. Speaking of going ashore…

Port Adventures

A big part of cruising is going ashore during the port stops along the way. You may want to upgrade your trip by opting for port adventure packages. These packages can include equipment rentals like bicycles, snorkels, and water tubes. They may also include cultural experiences, sightseeing, or even nature experiences like swimming with dolphins.

Booking your port adventures through Disney also offers the convenience of pre-set pricing, saving you the hassle of haggling or currency exchange. Not all the experiences are super expensive, and even splurging on a mid-range adventure will be a memorable upgrade to your cruise that reduces stress during port days.

Adult-Exclusive Dining

Every Disney Cruise ship offers dining options for adults only, so you can have a peaceful date night with your spouse while sailing. These dining options are only available for people 18 and older. The restaurant options include (depending on your ship) Palo, Palo Steakhouse, Remy, and Enchante.

After recent price increases in 2023, brunch and dinner at Palo and Palo Steakhouse will cost $50 per person for a fixed menu. Base dinner prices at Remy and Enchante are $135 per person. A la carte options are available for an 18% charge on top of the price of each item. While these meals are fairly pricey, especially considering other meals in the Dining Room are included in your ticket cost, you can’t put a dollar amount on an amazing adult-only date night.

Skip This Upgrade: Royal Court Royal Tea

One upgrade option you may have heard about is the Royal Court Royal Tea. While it’s a charming idea, especially for fans of Disney princesses, the cost is steep at $220 per child and $69 per adult.

While the description makes the Royal Tea sound charming, attendees have found it an expensive disappointment. Although it’s a popular add-on, popularity isn’t always synonymous with value. Besides, there is a completely free Princess Gathering where you can meet and greet your favorite Disney Princesses.

