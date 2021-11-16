U.S. markets closed

4 Fantastic 24mm Lenses for Professional Photographers

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

The 24mm lens is incredibly important for photography. Typically they’re used for landscapes, cityscapes, seascapes, astrophotography, and more. Also, we need them to have faster apertures. So we went through our archives and reviews index to find some of the best ones made. And we really, really liked these 24mm lenses.

Pro Tips on Using 24mm Lenses

Here are some pro tips on using 24mm lenses:

  • 24mm lenses are great for wide portraits. Keep your subject in the center: it’s what’s best for environmental portraits.

  • 24mm lenes are also incredible for landscapes, seascapes, and anything you’d want to shoot wide.

  • Street photographers used 24mm lenses for many years to get a different look.

  • All of the 24mm lenses that we’re recommending have great weather sealing. So you can use them in any weather.

  • Shooting documentary style? Use face detection with these lenses.

Sony 24mm f1.4 G Master

In our review, we said:

The Sony 24mm f1.4 G Master is a lens many photographers will want to add to their shopping list, regardless of their photographic specialty. Whether you’re a landscape photographer, an astrophotographer, a street photographer, or even a portrait photographer, there will be situations where the 24mm f1.4 G Master will shine. Paired with the excellent autofocus systems found on the latest Sony camera bodies, the 24mm f1.4 G Master will allow you to reliably create the images you had envisioned in your mind’s eye.

Buy Now

Tamron 24mm f2.8 Di III OSD

In our review, we said:

Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of large-aperture lenses being introduced for Mirrorless cameras. While a bright maximum aperture is always appreciated, these lenses tend to carry considerable bulk and heft. A brighter maximum aperture also tends to equate to a higher price tag too. Sacrificing practicality in the name of image quality isn’t always feasible, particularly for photographers who need to travel light. This is where we feel Tamron’s strategy for Sony Full Frame Mirrorless lenses are paying off.

Buy Now

Fujifilm 16mm f2.8 R WR (24mm Equivalent)

In our review, we said:

The Fujifilm 16mm f2.8 R WR isn’t at all a bad lens, but I feel like this is synonymous to the Nolan Batman Trilogy vs Batfleck when comparing it to the 16mm f1.4 R WR lens. The latter movies had their good moments that were entertaining all the same, but at the end of it all you’re left scratching your head. For a user like me, I’m not going to move away from my Fujifilm 16mm f1.4 R WR lens, to which I gave a fair amount of praise. But when I look at the Fujifilm 16mm f2.8 R WR, I know that this is a lens for the user who wants an affordable autofocus lens with weather sealing. And for that user, Fujifilm is delivering. Just know that you’re probably going to be looking longingly at its older sibling.

Buy Now

Nikon 24mm f1.8 S Z

In our review, we said:

The Nikon 24mm f1.8 Z is a great lens. Not only can it handle a lot of rain, but it’s got great image quality. We found it to be sharp with excellent colors and bokeh to boot. It’s also lightweight, so you’ll never want to take it off the camera. Where we found it lacking is with just how distorted the images are. This isn’t the end of the world, however. It’s fair to expect more from Nikon at this price point. At $1,000, I expect better performance. But the bigger problem is that the Z series cameras really need to improve. Only then will the Nikon 24mm f1.8 Z be able to provide the performance we’ve known for years from Nikon. Hopefully, they start with the autofocus.

Buy Now

