You can get 4 free months of Kindle Unlimited for Prime Day 2021

Bibliophiles, this one's for you. If you ever wondered how much you could read in a month if you had instant access to over two million titles—including ebooks, audiobooks, magazine and newspaper subscriptions—now’s your chance to find out. This Prime Day 2021, you can try out Kindle Unlimited for four full months for free for new subscribers.

Normally $9.99 a month, this is the time to try out all of the benefits of being a Kindle Unlimited subscriber without any commitment. After four months, the subscription will auto-renew to your credit card for $9.99 a month. You can cancel the membership at any time before trial membership ends and not be charged. If you’re a voracious reader, or aspire to be one, this is one of the most affordable ways around to feed your reading habit.

Dubbed by our reviewers as the “the Apple Music of reading material,” Kindle Unlimited functions a lot like most streaming services, but for books. Much like how Amazon’s Prime Video works, Kindle Unlimited provides instantaneous access to a plethora of reading material across all types and genres.

There are endless titles to peruse here.

Unlike Prime Video, you don’t actually have to be a Prime member to enjoy Kindle Unlimited. Kindle Unlimited is its own service and doesn’t require you to be a Prime member to enjoy its benefits. Likewise, if you are a Prime member, you won’t automatically have access to the benefits of Kindle Unlimited without subscribing to this service—so this is a great opportunity for die-hard Prime subscribers and the Prime-curious to test out this independent offering.

Kindle Unlimited also offers freedom in the way you access the reading material you download. You don’t actually have to have a Kindle e-reader to use Kindle Unlimited; downloads can be read on any smartphone, tablet or computer by downloading one of the Kindle reading apps available for iOS or Android for free.

What’s more is you can borrow up to ten titles at any time, and you can borrow any of their 2 million titles for as long as you like with no due dates. If you’re prone to library late fees—or if you typically spend more than $10 a month on books—your binge reading just got a whole lot more economical.

