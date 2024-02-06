4 Frugal Hacks To Eat Gourmet Meals on a Budget

Kzenon / Shutterstock.com

Dining out can be a major expense, especially if you have a taste for Michelin-star quality restaurants. But even if you don’t have the budget to spend $100-plus per person on a single meal, this doesn’t mean you have to give up gourmet food.

Here are a few hacks for eating gourmet meals on a budget.

Opt for Lunch Over Dinner

Many of the priciest restaurants offer reduced costs earlier in the day, so skip dinner and go out for lunch instead.

“Choosing lunch over dinner at high-end restaurants can save you up to 30% on the bill,” said Abid Salahi, co-founder and CEO of the credit card advice site FinlyWealth. “This is one of my go-to strategies. By dining during lunch hours, food enthusiasts can relish the same exquisite dishes at significantly lower costs.”

Stick to the Main Event

Dining out is all about the food, but it’s easy to get tempted by the extra add-ons that pile onto your restaurant bill.

“Forgoing alcoholic beverages and desserts can slash an additional 20-25% off the total expense, a fact often overlooked by regular diners,” Salahi said.

Keep an Eye Out for Promotions and Deals

“If you have particular restaurants you really want to try, keep an eye out for deals,” said Carter Seuthe, CEO of the financial advice site Credit Summit. “See if they are promoting any special holiday deals, unique discounts or special promotions.”

Seuthe said he has been able to save big using this hack.

“A few weeks ago, my partner and I saw that a local restaurant we had wanted to try was doing a buy one, get one free [deal] for one day if you ordered a particular dish, so we took advantage of that,” he said. “Restaurants do things like these all the time — you just have to pay attention.”

Choose Ingredients Wisely When Cooking Gourmet Meals at Home

Cooking at home is typically cheaper than dining out, but high-end ingredients can make your grocery bill soar. Consider economical alternatives when preparing gourmet meals at home.

“For instance, using cost-effective substitutes like truffle oil in place of real truffles can recreate a high-end dining experience at a fraction of the cost,” Salahi said. “This saves up to 50% on gourmet ingredients.”

You should also stick to in-season items.

“Leveraging seasonal and local produce is both budget-friendly and quality-enhancing,” Salahi said. “By choosing ingredients that are in season and locally sourced, one can save up to 40% on grocery bills while ensuring the freshest flavors for their culinary creations.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Frugal Hacks To Eat Gourmet Meals on a Budget