4 Gigs For People Who Love To Sleep

Are you the type of person who likes nothing better than getting a good night’s sleep? Do you sometimes wish you could sleep the whole day away? How would you like to get paid to sleep? It’s not common, but some jobs will pay you to sleep.

Here are 4 jobs for people who love to sleep.

Overnight Caregiver

Caregiving agencies sometimes place people in situations where they need to be home while the patient sleeps. The caregiver can sleep as long as the patient sleeps through the night. However, if the patient wakes and needs attention, the caregiver must wake up too and do what needs to be done. But you can sleep on the job if nothing needs to be done at night.

Mattress or Bedding Tester

Talk about a dream job! Mattress manufacturers, hotel chains, and companies that produce bed linens may all hire people to test their products by sleeping on or in them. While you may not be able to sleep for a full eight hours in this type of job, a series of daily naps isn’t out of the question.

Pet Sitter

Vacationing pet owners may leave Fifi or Fido with a pet sitter who comes into their home rather than boarding them. As with overnight caregivers, pet sitters may be able to sleep throughout the night – and maybe grab a nap or two during the day – as long as their charges don’t wake up or cause trouble.

Sleep Study Research Participant

While not usually a full-time job, you can get paid to sleep by agreeing to be part of a research study on sleep. You will probably have to go to a hospital and sleep there for this job. You may be observed or monitored while you sleep, and data may be collected about your sleep patterns. You will typically be paid for each visit, and a study may require several visits.

If you’re looking for a career change, maybe it’s time to consider sleeping on the job!

