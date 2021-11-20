U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.96
    -6.58 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,601.98
    -268.97 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,057.44
    +63.73 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,343.16
    -20.43 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    -2.90 (-3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -14.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.27 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0090 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0530 (-3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    -0.0055 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    -0.2720 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,642.05
    +1,398.75 (+2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,444.02
    +52.75 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.57
    -32.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,745.87
    +147.21 (+0.50%)
     

4 Great Cameras with Image Stabilization for Your Shaky Hands

Chris Gampat
·5 min read

The best thing about modern cameras with image stabilization is that you can capture things that weren’t as possible before. These cameras acquiesce to the fact that you’re probably amped up on coffee or not always in a stable situation. Combine them with the latest lens technology, and you’ll have something really wonderful to tote around with you. We dove into our reviews index to find some of our favorite cameras with image stabilization. And these are our favorites.

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pro Tips for Using Cameras with Image Stabilzation

Here are some pro tips for better results with image stabilization:

  • Typically, you should take off image stabilization if you put your camera on a tripod. But it depends on a variety of factors. Just because it’s on a tripod doesn’t mean that the tripod is stable.

  • Combine cameras that have image stabilization with better handholding techniques. Tuck your elbows when shooting. Control your breath. Some folks shoot at the top of their breath. Some shoot at the bottom when their lungs fully expunged.

  • Cameras with image stabilization will always deliver the best results using an image stabilized lens.

  • More often than not, prime lenses are better to use mounted on cameras with image stabilization. They’re small and lightweight. To that end, they’ll be easier for you to hold at slower shutter speeds.

  • Ideally, you’ll use the reciprocal rule of shutter speeds. This means that you shoot at the reciprocal of your focal length equivalency. So a 50mm lens on full-frame cameras with image stabilization can shoot below 1/50th and still give you good results that you’ll like. Of course, you also have to control your breathing and practice good techniques.

Canon EOS R5

Essential Tech Specs

  • High Image Quality featuring a New 45 Megapixel Full-frame CMOS Sensor

  • DIGIC X Image Processor with an ISO range of 100-51200; Expandable to 102400

  • Dual Pixel CMOS AF covering Approx. 100% Area with 1,053 AF Areas

  • Subject tracking of People and Animals using Deep Learning Technology

  • In-body Image Stabilizer can provide up to 8 stops of Shake Correction

  • Dual Card Slots for CFexpress and UHS-II SD Memory Cards

  • Built-in 0.5″ 5.76 Million Dots OLED EVF with 120fps refresh rate, Vari-angle LCD Touchscreen

  • 2.4/5Ghz Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Technology

In our review, we state:

“What we’re most impressed by is image stabilization. At 105mm, we handheld it for around four seconds and had very little camera shake. We did a pretty in-depth real-world test around image stabilization. Using good handheld techniques and controlling our breathing, the results were great.”

Buy Now

Fujifilm GFX 100S

Essential Tech Specs

  • 102 megapixels 43.8×32.9mm CMOS Sensor

  • X processor 4 (4:2:0 10bit / 12bit ProRes Raw 4K/30p)

  • 5.0fps Continuous Shooting with AF-C / 64Gb DRAM

  • New Smaller Shutter & IBIS in smaller & Lighter weight body

  • Up to 6.0 stops Sync. Lens/IBIS / 4K30p non-crop recording

  • 100% Phase Detection AF up to -5.5EV @ F1.7/ F13~16

  • All of the features from X-T4 and GFX100

  • DIS for Movie / ProRes Raw 12bit Output

  • 400 Megapixel Multiple Shot, Drone & Gimbal support

  • GFX S (shooting) style Body H150 x V104 x D44mm

  • New Battery NP-W235 in grip makes the body thinner

  • Weather and Dust resistant, Freeze Proof to -10°C

In our review, we state:

“I listed the new IBIS system as an innovation, and truly it is. Handholding this camera with the GF80mm f1.7 R WR was easy, even at shutter speeds of 1/6the sec. Holding at reciprocal focal length shutter speeds poses no problems. Dropping the shutter speed slower than the focal length of the lens you’re using is also no problem.”

Buy Now

Canon EOS R6

Essential Tech Specs

  • Recording Media: Two SD card slots compatible with UHS-II

  • Lens Mount: Canon RF mount

  • Image Sensor: CMOS sensor 20.1MP, Low Pass filter installed in front of the image sensor

  • Image Formats: JPEG, HEIF, RAW / C-RAW (CR3), C-RAW (Canon original); Movies: ALL-I (Time-lapse video only), IPB, MP45

  • Viewfinder: OLED color electronic viewfinder with approx 100% coverage vertically and horizontally

  • LCD: 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen TFT color, liquid-crystal monitor with 1.62 million dots

  • Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 6072 selectable positions for stills, 4968 positions for video. Head and eye-detection and animal tracking

  • IBIS: In-body Image Stabilizer can provide up to 8 stops of Shake Correction

  • Focusing Brightness and AF Range: EV -6.5 to 20 for stills with f1.2 lens, EV -5 to 20 for video with f1.2 lens.

  • Shutter: Electronic and mechanical, 1/8000 max shutter speed. 12 frames per second mechanical, 20 frames per second electronic.

  • Operating Environment: 32-104° F / 0-+40° C, 85% humidity or less

  • Dimensions: Approx. 5.45 x 3.84 x 3.48 in. / 138 x 97.5 x 88.4mm

  • Weight: Approx. 1.5 lbs. / 680g (including battery, SD memory card; without body cap). Approx. 1.3 lbs. / 598g (body only; without battery, card or body cap)

  • Battery: Canon LP-E6NH battery pack (also compatible with LP-E6N and LP-E6 battery packs)

  • Interface: USB 3.1 Gen 1, HDMI micro out Type D, 3.5mm diameter stereo mini-jack for microphone, headphone jack compatible with 3.5mm diameter stereo mini-plug

In our review, we state:

“The in-body image stabilization in the Canon EOS R6 is very impressive, and it makes using this camera incredibly easy, especially in low light situations. Canon’s IBIS systems work differently depending on the lens you use. Each lens gives varying degrees of stops (which can be as high as eight ). I used the 15-35mm f2.8 L IS USM and was able to handhold the camera for six seconds. This enabled me to get astrophotography shots handheld. The RF 24-105mm f4-7.1 was a great performer too, when paired with the R6. I was able to handhold this lens for around four seconds. You have to apply new firmware to the lenses for them to work with the IBIS in the R6, so just keep that in mind. Again, your results will vary depending on your own techniques.”

Buy Now

Leica SL2s

Essential Tech Specs

  • A new 24 Megapixel CMOS BSI full-frame sensor. This sensor is image stabilized.

  • 25fps in the electronic shutter mode, and 9fps in mechanical

  • 4GB of internal memory

  • Up to ISO 100,000

  • 96MP Multishot mode

  • 4K 30p/60P video, Cinema 4K video at 30p/60p

  • No 29 minute filming limit

  • Capture One 21 support

  • 5.76 Megapixel EVF

  • IP54 weather sealing rating and you can shoot with it down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit

  • Dual UHS II SD Card slots

  • Top display

  • USB C

In our review, we state:

“With Firmware 2.0, the Leica SL2s receives a massive autofocus speed update. For veteran reviewers like me, this is akin to the same feeling I had when the original Leica Q came out. At the time, it outdid Sony and everyone else on focusing speed. The Leica SL2s isn’t outdoing Sony and Canon, but it’s very speedy. In fact, it’s on par with both.”

Buy Now

