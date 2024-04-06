4 Grocery Stores Where You Get the Most for $100

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

If you’re on a tight budget and are trying to keep food costs relatively low, you might want to avoid some of the more expensive grocery stores and stick to ones like Aldi or Walmart. At these places, you can often find better deals or lower prices than what you’d get elsewhere. The quality of what you’re getting is also often on par, so you don’t have to sacrifice that to save money.

Here are some U.S. grocery stores where you can get the most for $100.

Walmart

Walmart’s slogan is “Save Money, Live Better.”

“Walmart has very competitive grocery prices. For a tight budget, go for their ‘generic’ versions of popular brands,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of TouchdownMoney. “Many are half the price but taste nearly as good. I really like Walmart’s Marketside pizza and snacks.”

Here’s a sample list of what you could get at Walmart for $100 (keeping in mind that every store is a little different):

Marketside Pepperoni Pizza: $7.97

Great Value Flaky Jumbo Biscuits: $1.87

Great Value White Round Top Bread Loaf: $1.47

Great Value Creamy Peanut Butter: $1.94

Great Value Broccoli Florets: $1.16

Gallon of Great Value Whole Milk: $2.52

Great Value Large White Eggs, 12-count: $2.64

Del Monte Canned Sliced Peaches: $2.44

16-ounce Box of Great Value Penne: $0.98

24-ounce jar of Prego Pasta Sauce: $2.38

Scotch-Brite Heavy-Duty Scrub Sponges: $3.32

13-gallon Glad ForceFlex MaxStrength Trash Bags: $5.92

Heavy-Duty Swiffer Dusters Kit: $17.18

All Mighty Pacs Laundry Detergent: $4.97

Great Value Ultra-Strong Toilet Paper, 12 Mega Rolls: $13.38

Softsoap Milk & Honey Liquid Hand Soap Refill: $5.97

Freshness Guaranteed Fresh Chicken Drumsticks, 5 lb Bag: $5.97

3-pound package of Beef Stew Meat (Family Pack): $16.83

Total estimated cost: $98.91

Aldi

Aldi is another grocery store where you can get what you need while saving money.

“Aldi is the top choice when looking for a cost-effective grocery store option. It keeps prices so low by offering its own brands and by having a smaller selection of grocery products than most local chains,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “However, if you’re looking for basic groceries, like spices, fresh produce, and dairy products, Aldi should be your go-to choice on a $100 budget.”

“For shopping on a tight budget, try smaller supermarkets like Aldi,” Lieberman said. “Aldi has delicious snacks and fresh produce at terrific prices.”

Here’s a sample list of what you could get at Aldi for $100:

3-pound bag of Pink Lady Apples: $3.19

3-pack of Green Peppers: $1.65

3-pound bag of Cara Cara Oranges: $4.29

L’Oven Fresh Artisanal Bread: $3.25

Happy Farms American Cheese Singles: $1.99

Cheese Club Macaroni and Cheese: $0.65

Black Angus Choice Beef Stew Meat: $10.58

Season’s Choice Steamable Frozen California Medley Vegetables: $1.25

24-ounce bag of Medley Potatoes: $3.65

Aquarium Liquid Hand Soap: $1.05

Free & Gentle Laundry Detergent: $14.29

2-count Boulder White Paper Towels: $2.59

12 Goldhen Cage Free Large Eggs: $3.29

Gallon of Friendly Farms Milk (1%): $2.79

Fit & Active Orange Juice (No Pulp): $2.85

Kirkwood Chicken Thighs: $8.16

Burman’s Tikka Masala Curry Sauce: $2.99

28-ounce bag of Earthly Grains Instant White Rice: $2.75

Bake Shop Chocolate Chunk Cookies: $3.25

Millville Honey Graham Squares: $2.49

Carlini Pure Olive Oil: $3.85

Simply Nature Organic Raspberry Preserves: $2.75

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Cauliflower Crust 3-Cheese Pizza: $5.35

4-pound bag of Pure Bering Salmon and Sweet Potato Premium Grain Free Dog Food: $6.29

Total estimated cost: $95.24

Costco

If you have a large family and tend to buy groceries in bulk, then Costco is the store for you.

“Costco bills can add up pretty quickly, but you can’t ignore its value when buying groceries for larger households,” Landau said. “Buying groceries in bulk is only a good idea if you know you’ll use or freeze the items before they expire, so it’s a great choice for families that need to stock up on larger quantities of produce, dairy and more.”

Here’s an example of a $100 grocery list at Costco:

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels (160 sheets, 12 rolls): $22.99

Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue (380 sheets, 30 rolls): $23.49

Post Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds Cereal (50-ounce): $7.39

Kirkland Signature Organic Lemonade (96 fl.oz., 2-count): $7.99

Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup (10.75-ounce, 12-count): $14.88

Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee, Medium (43.5-ounce): $12.99

Nutty & Fruity Chili Mango Dried Fruit (30-ounce): $9.99

Total estimated cost: $99.72

Lidl

“Lidl is similar to Aldi where it offers majority private-label products through its own brands. The only downside with Lidl is that it isn’t as widely available in the U.S. as Aldi,” Landau said. “If you have a Lidl near you, consider stopping there for affordable groceries, household items, and even some gardening supplies.”

Here’s an example of what $100 would get you at Lidl:

Whole Milk: $1.69

Frosted Shredded Wheat Cereal: $2.15

100% Whole Wheat Bread: $1.97

Creamy Peanut Butter: $3.89

Concord Grape Jelly: $2.59

Organic Farm Grade A Large Brown Eggs: $4.49

Black Angus Beef Stew Meat: $7.99

Frozen Steamable Mixed Vegetables: $0.98

Lay’s Classic Potato Chips: $3.68

Meat Pasta Sauce: $1.39

Barilla Spaghetti Pasta: $1.76

Laundry Detergent: $8.99

Foaming Antibacterial Hand Soap: $1.79

Paper Towels: $2.55

Bath Tissue: $2.59

Lidl Preferred Selection Frozen Margherita Pizza: $5.49

Frozen Vegetable Lo Mein: $3.99

Campbell’s Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup: $1.26

100% Pure Canola Oil: $3.49

Ground Coffee, Classic Roast: $8.73

Nissin Top Ramen, Chicken (12-pack): $3.99

Deli Sliced Gouda Cheese: $1.65

Sanderson Farms Chicken Tenderloins: $4.49

Kentucky Whiskey BBQ Sauce: $2.99

Sprite: $7.88

Organic Apple Juice: $2.29

Snack Day Veggie Snack Straws: $2.39

Total estimated cost: $97.14

Other Affordable Grocery Stores To Check Out

Depending on where you live, you might want to shop at one of these grocery stores instead to save money:

Food Lion

QFC

WinCo

Trader Joe’s

Sam’s Club

To get the most bang for your buck, take advantage of free store loyalty programs, coupons, cash-back or rewards cards, and sales. Many of these places, like Target and Aldi, will put out a weekly list of sales you can plan your trip around.

Prices and availability are subject to change.

4 Grocery Stores Where You Get the Most for $100