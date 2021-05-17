U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,108.75
    -14.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,881.00
    -115.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,163.25
    -48.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.00
    -6.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.68
    -0.81 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.70
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    28.14
    -0.19 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    +1.62 (+8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4188
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9400
    +0.0500 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,644.66
    -4,161.57 (-9.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,123.19
    -129.95 (-10.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,978.92
    -427.92 (-1.51%)
     

4-H Teens Drive Digital Inclusion in Under-Resourced Communities by Teaching Digital Employability Skills to Over 50,000 Adults

·8 min read

With support from Verizon, Microsoft, Land O'Lakes, Inc. and Tractor Supply Company, 4-H will empower teens to help close the opportunity gap caused by the growing digital divide

CHEVY CHASE, Md., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National 4-H Council is announcing a vast expansion of its 4-H Tech Changemakers program supported by Verizon, Microsoft, Land O'Lakes, Inc. and Tractor Supply Company. Established in 2017 with support from Microsoft, 4-H Tech Changemakers trains and equips teens to teach adults digital employability skills that include online job seeking, social media marketing, software use, and more. The $8.5M investment from the coalition of partners, which includes $7.5M from Verizon, will allow 4-H teens to bring vital digital skills to more than 50,000 adults across 164 communities, with a focus on rural communities and communities of color.

Inequitable access to the internet and digital skills are contributing to a growing opportunity gap in areas like education, employment, healthcare, social fulfillment, and entrepreneurship. The FCC estimates that more than 21 million people don't have access to high-speed broadband internet, with other recent reports indicating the issue may be significantly more wide-spread. This lack of access has a substantial negative economic impact on affected communities—which are disproportionately rural and those of color—including decreased job readiness and fewer opportunities for employment. One recent study estimates that if the digital racial gap is not addressed, 76 percent of Blacks and 62 percent of Hispanics could "get shut out or be under-prepared for 86 percent of jobs in the US by 2045."

The 4-H Tech Changemakers program seeks to close this opportunity gap by making digital skills accessible to those who need them most. "This program empowers young people to identify which skills are most needed and by whom in their community, and then to go out and teach them," explained Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. "In this model, teens leverage their digital skills to give back to their communities while building critical leadership and organizational skills."

4-H, as the positive youth development (PYD) organization of the nation's Cooperative Extension system, has the unique ability to reach young people in every state, territory, county, and parish across the country. The 4-H Tech Changemakers program will be implemented by 23 Land-Grant Universities (LGUs), of which 11 are Historically Black Land Grant Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This localized approach—which puts university faculty and trusted Cooperative Extension professionals at the center of implementation—will ensure maximum impact in the communities that need it most.

"At Verizon, we see digital inclusion as a necessary building block for creating greater societal equity." said Rose Stuckey Kirk, chief corporate social responsibility officer for Verizon. "This is why Verizon has invested in 4-H Tech Changemakers. This program is innovative in the way it equips 4-H'ers—who are both digital natives and trusted voices in their communities—to not just teach digital skills but build the vision for what a more inclusive future looks like."

Through 4-H Tech Changemakers, teens become credentialed through formal training in how to teach digital skills to adults. They also receive technology to support their projects, assistance from 4-H professionals and coalition partners, and training in ways to effectively engage their communities. To date, this powerful, youth-centered program has reached more than 10,000 adults with digital skills training in collaboration with Microsoft, the program's founding partner.

"Broadband access is critical to helping young people and adults develop digital skills for today's jobs," said Vice President and Lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, Kate Behncken. "We helped launch 4-H Tech Changemakers to align connectivity with digital skills training and are thrilled to see other companies recognize the importance of encouraging students to be digital advocates in their communities."

Rural Americans are 10 times more likely to lack high speed internet access than their suburban or urban counterparts. Research indicates that roughly 60 percent of farmers in the U.S. lack sufficient connectivity to run their business, while 25 percent of farms have no internet access whatsoever. That means that many farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers are being left behind.

"Land O'Lakes is pleased to support the 4-H Tech Changemakers program, to equip individuals to leverage the tools necessary to compete and thrive in today's economy, bolstered by adequate broadband access," said Tina May, vice president of Rural Services at Land O'Lakes, Inc. "Through this collaboration and our work on the American Connection Project, we see the potential for real change and more prosperous individuals, families and communities."

Tractor Supply Company, a long-time supporter of 4-H, has expanded their partnership to include 4-H Tech Changemakers.

"With nearly 2,000 Tractor Supply Stores around the country, our business is all about supporting rural Americans. We recognize the importance of connectivity and digital skills and believe that the inclusive, multi-generational connection of the program will provide community benefits that extend beyond digital skills. We are excited to support the 4-H Tech Changemakers program," said Hal Lawton, President and CEO at Tractor Supply Company.

In 2021, the program will engage youth through Cooperative Extension at the following LGUs: Alcorn State, Arizona State, Arkansas State, Auburn University, Alabama A&M, Florida A&M, Georgia State, Indiana State, Kentucky State, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, North Carolina A&T, Prairie View A&M, Southern University and A&M College, Texas A&M, Tennessee State, Tuskegee University, Virginia State, Virginia Tech, Washington State, West Virginia University, West Virginia State, and University of Wisconsin.

To learn more about 4–H Tech Changemakers, please visit the 4-H MEDIA CENTER.

ABOUT 4-H

4–H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4–H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4–H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. The research-backed 4–H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4–H at www.4-h.org, find us on Facebook at WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/4-H, and follow us on Twitter at WWW.TWITTER.COM/4H.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2020 annual sales of $14 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 232 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 99 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands and businesses in agriculture and food production including Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra, LLC. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minn.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 1,944 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4-h-teens-drive-digital-inclusion-in-under-resourced-communities-by-teaching-digital-employability-skills-to-over-50-000-adults-301292596.html

SOURCE National 4-H Council

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Opens Lower on Crypto Jitters; Dow Flat

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Central Banks Snuff Out Classic Rate Bets as Commodities Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The surge in commodities prices is failing to trigger some of the traditional responses in bonds and currencies.Unlike recent commodities rallies in 2008 and 2011, yields on Treasuries and currencies of major exporters like Australia have barely budged. Likewise, the Federal Reserve’s favored measure of inflation expectations has disconnected from moves in raw materials.The biggest buffer: Central bank credibility. Led by the Federal Reserve, policy makers have consistently doubled down on lower-for-longer rates and projections for “transitory” inflation. That’s left investors wary to bet against commitments to keep policy loose for the foreseeable future.“The big change this time around is central bank policy,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Melbourne. Ultra-easy monetary policy is now “weighing down currencies that would have naturally risen a lot more during a cycle where commodity prices are rising.”The Australian and New Zealand dollars -- two major currencies whose fates usually rely heavily on trends in commodities consumed by China’s booming economy -- are indisputable laggards. Each has increased less than 0.5% over the past three months.The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, has surged more than 5% as the central bank signaled it may dial back stimulus. The loonie’s rapid rise could give way to pressure on officials to slow development and curb capital inflows, as is usually the case during commodities booms in Canada.Last week, both the U.S. consumer and producer price index reports surprised to the upside, adding fuel to the global inflation debate on the heels of strong Chinese producer price data. Yet the market reaction was relatively muted after the PPI figures -- with 5-year and 10-year yields easing alongside a weaker greenback.The Fed’s own new “common inflation expectations” quarterly gauge, which aggregates a range of such measures, is hovering around 2%, a level that officials want to see overshot for some time.Meanwhile, prices have accelerated for materials as disparate as copper, cotton, rubber and lumber, as well as semiconductors, amid supply disruptions and surging demand.The disparity is a sign of the times amid an evolution -- perhaps revolution -- of central banking. The Fed’s commitment to run the economy hot has rattled markets in part because it means abandoning what has long been a core of their strategy: to act preemptively to curb inflation.In this brave new world, market participants are still grappling with whether to trust that officials will act before price surges get out of control and do more harm than good -- balanced against the full-employment mandate.That message is getting through to traders of the Australian and New Zealand currencies, while for others, hints of monetary policy tightening are giving reason to pile in.“The Bank of Canada and Norges Bank are the only central banks in the developed world to give an unambiguous signal that they’re contemplating withdrawing monetary accommodation,” said Stephen Miller, Sydney-based investment consultant at GSFM, a unit of Canada’s CI Financial Corp. “The RBA has been so aggressively beating the drum on keeping the pedal to the metal that it’s worked in terms of keeping the Aussie lower despite iron ore prices soaring.”A closer look at breakeven rates offers further evidence that investors largely aren’t acting on any inflation worries. The U.S. 10-year breakeven, which has jumped to an eight-year high, isn’t sending a clear runaway-inflation message when viewed against long-term trends.If potential for runaway inflation were the trigger, the spot and forward breakeven curves would be upward-sloping, Cornerstone Macro analysts, led by ex-Fed official Roberto Perli, said in a May 11 report. Yet both are inverted, implying a market bet that inflation is temporary.To be sure, some of the usual correlations have broken down due to other pandemic-related worries.The Philippine peso, which usually moves in inverse with oil prices, is relatively stable given that inflation is damped by weak economic growth -- rising more than 1% over the past three months, the most across a dozen Asia currencies. That relationship underscores the central banking mantra these days that growth and employment should remain a greater focus than prices.Looking ahead, persistence in materials prices and further hints of wage gains could start to sway the Fed’s message -- and build momentum for investors to respond.“Recent record highs in metal prices are probably just the beginning,” Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., said in a May 11 report. Chinese demand and green-economy investment should keep iron ore and copper, especially, on the upswing, he said.(Updates currency data in fifth, third-to-last paragraphs, and second chart.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Steadies Near Three-Month High Ahead of Fed Minutes Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest level in more than three months as investors awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting in April for a further steer on its views on the economy and inflation.The minutes due later Wednesday may offer more insight into how policy makers view price pressures, and any hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus. In Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey, inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles, while Covid-19 was in fourth place.Gold has been recently buoyed by a resumption of inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, signaling a boost to investor sentiment and demand for havens amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some parts of Asia. The precious metal, which is often used as a hedge against rising consumer prices, is also benefiting from a weaker dollar and wavering Treasury yields.“Gold prices are steadying as Treasury yields may have found a short-term bottom,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. The outlook for bullion was still bullish given the monetary policy stances across the world’s two largest economies, he said.Spot gold was little changed at $1,869.54 an ounce by 8:41 a.m. in Singapore. Prices climbed to $1,875.10 on Tuesday, the highest since Jan. 29. Silver, palladium and platinum were all steady. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after declining 0.3% on Tuesday.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investment firms took positions on stocks hit by Archegos implosion, Gamestop

    Several investment firms purchased shares in ViacomCBS Inc, Baidu and Discovery Inc, which made big market moves linked to the implosion of investment firm Archegos Capital Management, while others on Monday disclosed bets against retail-trading favorite GameStop Corp. A number of investment managers bet on companies that plummeted when large banks sold them in a hurry amid the collapse of Archegos at the end March. Other funds used the first quarter to take out put option positions, which are bearish bets, in GameStop.

  • EU’s Prelude to Landmark Recovery Bond Sales Ends With a Whimper

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s final bond sales for its regional jobs program failed to live up to the hype of previous editions, a concerning sign for its landmark borrowing spree that’s due to start in the second half of the year.Investors placed 88.7 billion euros ($108 billion) of orders for eight- and 25-year securities tied to the SURE social program, little more than a third of the record set for a dual-tranche issue last year. It comes as yields across the region climb as investors prepare for European Central Bank to scale back its bond purchases in the face of growing inflationary pressures. The bloc is ready to start sales for its 800 billion-euro recovery fund by July.It marks a stark turnaround for one of the hottest new triple-A rated bond markets in town. When the EU launched the securities last year, Europe was still firmly in the throes of lockdowns, the ECB was committed to pumping money into debt markets and investor demand for the securities was enormous. Now, with economies reopening and consumer prices expected to accelerate, they’re becoming a less attractive asset.“We had been used to some very strong demand for the EU bonds,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank AS. “Why buy today, if you can buy cheaper tomorrow? That’s becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The bloc is set to become a major issuer of bonds in the coming years, potentially creating a debt market akin to the size of Spain’s. The securities have also been touted as a one-day rival to U.S. Treasuries, given the current scarcity of German bonds -- the region’s haven asset -- and the risks associated with holding riskier peripheral debt.In another sign of waning demand, the yield on 10-year SURE bonds has climbed more than 40 basis points since they were issued in October. That mirrors moves elsewhere in Europe, with German 10-year bond yields climbing to their highest level since 2019 last week.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects them to breach 0% for the first time since 2019 this year. Italian 10-year bond yields rose to the highest level since July on Monday as investors speculated an economic growth rebound could mean less central bank support.“The first few EU SURE syndications were a smashing success in terms of demand,” said Martin van Vliet, a strategist at Robeco. “There will be structural demand for triple AAA paper such as the EU, so the recovery fund issuance will be digested, but we’re not sure demand will be as astronomical.”The Commission announced Monday that it would use an auction system operated by France’s central bank to issue debt later in the year, relying on syndications in the meantime. Sales are expected to average around 150 billion euros per year for the duration of the program, though all member states need to ratify the recovery program for funds to start flowing.Still, EU bonds will outperform “core” European sovereign peers because investors face a serious shortage of notes in both the short- and long-term, Commerzbank AG analysts wrote in a note to clients last month. Any attempt to extend the size of the package is likely to be politically difficult, they argue.The EU mandated Deutsche Bank AG, LBBW, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA and NatWest Markets for the sale of SURE bonds. Commerzbank expects the EU will sell as much as 15 billion euros of bonds. The sale of eight-year securities was given a price of two basis points below midswaps, while the 25-year was marked at 17 basis points above.“Over the last couple of weeks things have definitely turned more challenging,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “Lower ECB buying may require somewhat higher premiums.”(Updates to include final demand from first paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • I share custody with my ex-wife 50-50, but our daughters live with me 24/7 due to her boyfriend’s meth habit. What happens to the child tax credit?

    ‘Will she still be able to use our daughter as a tax deduction? My concern is also with the coming child tax credit this summer.’

  • 3 Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • The $217 Million Dollar Pizza: Don’t Let These 3 Stocks Get Away Like Bitcoin

    At MAPsignals, we see the investing-world through the lens of stocks: specifically, outliers.

  • Your 401(k) balances aren’t all yours

    A paper that my colleague Anqi Chen and I wrote last year — “How Much Taxes Will Retirees Owe on Their Retirement Income?” — keeps hitting the “top 10” list on a major listserv for social sciences research. As people approach retirement, they tend to add up their financial resources — Social Security benefits, defined benefit pensions, defined contribution balances, and other assets. The question we look at is just how large the tax burden is for the typical retired household and for households at different income levels.

  • Unemployed last year? A special refund from the IRS may be on its way

    The Biden administration has announced payments will be starting this week.

  • Why AT&T's stock is getting smashed after mega media deal with Discovery

    AT&T investors are on the run after the company shocked Wall Street by unloading its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.

  • Why is crypto SafeMoon trending, and why is Dave Portnoy using it to diversify his bitcoin exposure?

    Amid the slump sweeping across crypto assets Tuesday, investors were turning their attention to a meme asset, SafeMoon, that has garnered increased attention was recently drawing fresh looks after comments made by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Twitter.

  • Bitcoin Chart Indicator Suggests Worst of Pullback May Be Over

    Experienced hands look to be buying the dip as a key bitcoin price indicator suggests the pullback may be coming to an end.

  • Bitcoin at $250,000 in a year? This ‘rocket fuel’ will help it get there, says Goldman Sachs alum

    Raoul Pal tells bitcoin investors that current volatility is to be expected, but big things are around the corner.

  • Banking Software Provider Temenos Brings Crypto Asset Access to Clients

    An integration with crypto firm Taurus will bring a variety of digital assets to Temenos’ banking and institutional clients.

  • A new short squeeze in GameStop and AMC? One social-media sentiment tracker says one is brewing for ‘either today or very soon’

    GameStop and AMC overcame rocky starts to the trading day as comments on social media surged and retail traders mused once again about “squeeze"s on both stocks.

  • China Puts Australia on Notice With Push to Diversify Iron Ore

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing threw the spotlight on trade tensions with its top commodities supplier, Australia, after the government’s economic planning agency said it’s looking to diversify China’s supply of iron ore.Chinese firms should boost domestic exploration for the steel-making input, widen their sources of imports, and explore overseas ore resources, the National Development and Reform Commission said at its monthly briefing.The NDRC also said Australia should stop damaging economic and trade cooperation with China and take measures to promote the healthy development of bilateral ties.Iron ore is Australia’s biggest export earner, and relations with Canberra have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. But adding the mineral to a raft of curbs already in place on Australian commodities would be a risky move given near-record prices and China’s dependence on Australia’s high-quality supply for about two-thirds of its imports.“While an outright ban would be almost unimaginable, various forms of restrictions, delays or increased administrative burdens on Australian iron ore imports could yet happen,” Wood Mackenzie said in a recent note.Chinese industrial commodities prices powered on, meanwhile, recovering much of their poise after last week’s pullback.Citigroup said further gains for markets like steel, aluminum and coal are supported by solid demand and a policy agenda that includes “domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes,” according to a note from the bank.At the same time, an acceleration in credit tightening is unlikely in the foreseeable future after the central bank expressed only limited concern about the surge in commodities prices feeding through into CPI, Citigroup said.Otherwise, the day’s agenda is led by China’s agricultural imports for April. Purchases of corn, wheat and sorghum are likely to stay elevated, as China’s buying binge continues to help fuel a global grains rally.Events Today(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise.)China’s 2nd batch of April trade data, incl. agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product importsLONGi Green, Goldwind execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongEARNINGS: Daqo New EnergyToday’s ChartChina’s data dump for April suggests the economy’s expansion may have plateaued as policy makers seek to rein in commodities-intensive spending on real estate and infrastructure before new growth drivers of consumer spending and manufacturing investment have recovered.On the WireShaanxi province, China’s third-biggest coal producing region, hit a clean energy milestone last month when generation from renewables briefly topped thermal power for the first time.In a town on the edge of the Gobi desert is a sign in English and Chinese that reads “Oil Holy Land.” Nearby, a preserved drilling rig marks the spot of China’s first commercial oil well.JinkoSolar Announces Change to Senior ManagementChina Is Drafting Carbon Peaking Plans for Steel, Power SectorsAsian Copper Stocks Rise on Top Producer Chile’s Election ResultHuadian Power Downgraded to Sell by Citi on Rising Coal CostsBank of China, Citigroup, BNP Lead Green Bond Offshore MarketCGN Wind Energy Adds Zhejiang Province’s Largest Offshore FarmGCL-Poly Energy Says Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Resigns as AuditorBrazil Iron Ore Miners Seen Lifting Output Coming Months: IbramChina’s Tapering of Monetary Stimulus Could Pop Oil Price BubbleThe Week AheadWednesday, May 19China’s monthly loan primes rates, 09:30China’s April output data for base metals and oil productsHOLIDAY: Hong KongThursday, May 20China’s 3rd batch of April trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commoditiesSMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 1USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 ESTFriday, May 21Ganfeng Lithium, EVE Energy, Huayou Cobalt execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongChina weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Former WaMu CEO sees a housing bubble forming because the Fed is ‘hooked’ on low interest rates

    ‘Everybody wants to have asset prices forever going up and the cost of financing to be next to nothing,' Kerry Killinger says.

  • Bitcoin, dogecoin lead wipeout of over half a trillion dollars in manic Monday for crypto

    The air is leaking out of the crypto complex, led by sharp declines in popular trades, including bitcoin, dogecoin and crypto platform Coinbase Global on Monday.