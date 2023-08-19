4 Home Appliances That Are Well Worth the Money

Maryviolet / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to your major appliances, there are some that are must-haves. In the kitchen you’ve got your fridge, in the living room you’ve got the television, and in the bedroom you’ve got whatever keeps you dreaming sweetly at night. While some home appliances are not worth the money you spend on them, there are plenty of others that you should spend top dollar on.

These aren’t your typical products and gadgets — these appliances are out of the box, but might just make your house feel more like a home. GOBankingRates reached out to a few experts to find out which major appliances are well worth the money.

Precision Cooker

Average Price: $80-$200

What is a precision cooker? It’s a handy-dandy appliance, also known as a sous vide cooker, that ensures your food is perfectly cooked by maintaining a constant temperature of water. And it works wonders for any chef.

Rosie Elliott of Kitchen Appliance Answer said, “A luxury appliance I love is a sous vide immersion circulator. I was skeptical at first, but after getting one as a gift a few years back, I’m fully obsessed. It makes cooking proteins like steak, chicken, and fish so easy and foolproof.”

Elliott added, “I just seal them in a bag, set the time and temperature, and walk away. Perfect results every time with no babysitting required. The meat comes out unbelievably tender and juicy. My dinner guests are always impressed.”

Coffee Grinder

Average Price: $100-$200

Rise and grind…your coffee, that is. Who doesn’t love to wake up and have a fresh cup of java waiting to greet them in the morning? Well, you could be adding an extra dose of flavor to your daily coffee by grinding the beans yourself at home rather than buying them pre-ground.

“I have a coffee grinder,” said Rebecca Wessell, writer for the coffee review site, First Coffee Then. “If you’re making coffee at home, investing in a good quality coffee grinder can really up your game. Coffee is best brewed when it’s freshly ground. A grinder also lets you grind your coffee at different sizes, which opens up different types of coffee makers for you to use at home (e.g., French press which requires a coarse grind vs. Chemex which requires a medium grind).

“If you’re looking to invest in a coffee grinder, I recommend a conical burr grinder,” Wessell suggested. “While blade grinders are much cheaper, they produce inconsistent grinds, which can negatively affect the taste of your coffee. A conical burr grinder is much more consistent, albeit expensive (many models are $100+).”

Air Purifier

Average Price: $200-$900

During the pandemic, everyone around the world was aware that what you breathe in might not be the best for you. Lots of people went out and purchased air purifiers, but you don’t need a global or local catastrophe to occur in order to have one in your house.

“These appliances pull in air from their immediate surroundings, filter it, and then release it back into the atmosphere,” says Rex Freiberger, CEO of Gadget Review. “No matter what type you choose, they all excel at reducing airborne irritants, such as dust mites or pollen.”

If indoor air pollutants are a concern (i.e. if you suffer from allergies or live somewhere with poor air quality), an air purifier can be exactly the appliance to look for. A quality air purifier, depending on what you need, can cost anywhere between $200 and $900.

Water Softener

Average Price: $4,000-$7,000

Don’t let the price tag scare you off. Water is an essential part of life, especially in your home. You need it for cooking, cleaning and an array of other reasons. So why not get the best quality H20 possible?

“My husband and I own a plumbing company,” said Janet Counts, one of the owners Potomac Plumbing & Gas, Inc. “After moving to a more rural part of town and having him install a water softener in our own home, I am totally convinced it’s one of the best appliances you can invest in!”

Counts explained that a softener upgrades your already existing water-using appliances to help make your dishes, skin, hair and anything else you wash shine with a perfect clean.

Counts added, “Having softened and treated water makes a huge difference in the lifespan of the rest of your appliances and fixtures that use your home’s water. It is important to get your water professionally tested to see what level of hardness and what other types of treatment recommendations there are. I have seen a whole variety of treatment options available, especially if someone is on well water.”

Counts cautions that there are specific treatment options for houses on city water, so be sure to ask your plumber about what the right option is for your home.

