U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,618.25
    +21.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,882.00
    +178.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,906.25
    +67.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,309.20
    +13.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +0.41 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.00
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.13 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2740
    +0.2740 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,112.09
    +1,360.08 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,514.09
    +13.12 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.60
    +36.03 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

4 Items You Need for Macro Flash Photography. Try These!

Chris Gampat
·2 min read

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer.

Lots of photographers are shocked at how much really goes into macro flash photography. Macro photography in and of itself is already really complicated. We’ve featured tons of macro photography projects here on the site. They all end up needing to get very technical before being artistic. What’s more, macro flash photography has so many variables and things that can go wrong. But with the right setup, you’re guaranteed to not have problems. And lucky for you, we’ve tested everything you need.

Pro Tips for Macro Flash Photography

Here are some pro tips on doing macro flash photography:

  • Unless you plan on focus stacking, stop the lens down a lot. You’re then going to need to raise your ISO up and possibly get even more power and light. We recommend shooting with a macro lens outdoors or in a very well lit area. Then use a flash in addition to the ambient light. Otherwise, go for a much more powerful studio strobe.

  • Put the flash close or right on top of whatever you’re photographing. You need a flash instead of an LED. LEDs are way too weak when it comes to power output.

  • One of the key advantages in macro flash photography is, well, the flash. Flashes and strobes have something called flash duration. Flash duration acts almost like a second shutter speed and helps to prevent camera shake. LEDs don’t have that.

  • Modern image stabilization is very good. But it’s still not going to outdo what a solid tripod can do. You’re going to really, really need it at macro ranges. All your slightest movements are magnified tenfold.

  • True macro lenses shoot at a 1:1 ratio.

ExpoImaging Rogue Flashbender

In our review, we state:

The build quality is really amazing here. It bends and warps into various shapes and then can fold down pretty flat to be stored into a backpack or messenger bag. That’s a really awesome part of it.

Buy Now

ProMaster SP528K Tripod

In our review, we state:

Out of the box, the ProMaster SP528K is really easy to use and set up. Perhaps the most complicated part is the tripod head. That’s because it has a lot of different functionalities. You can do things like dial in how much sensitivity the ball head has. It also can let you tilt, pivot, etc. I expect this level of control from higher-end products, but the entire package together is cheaper than most camera lenses. One nice touch is the tripod legs. They aren’t rounded for a twist–which has its advantages all its own. It lets you be much more careful about how you’re setting up the tripod to take a shot. I think that both cityscape and landscape photographers will really like the ProMaster SP528K because of just how much it lets a photographer do in an affordable package. It lacks the sexiness of more modern tripods, but it more than does the job.

Buy Now

Flashpoint Zoom Li-on X R2

In our review, we state:

With just 75 watt-seconds of light output, the Flashpoint Zoom Li-on X R2 is obviously nowhere near as powerful as traditional studio strobes. This doesn’t mean you won’t be able to produce pleasing images with it though. As long as you understand how the size and intensity of light work in photography, you’ll be able to create some pleasing results using the Flashpoint Zoom Li-on X R2 as a light source.

Buy Now

Breakthrough Photography X4 Circular Polarizer

In our review, we state:

I have a love/hate relationship with polarizing filters. Their effect can be useful, however, they traditionally reduced exposure by a couple of stops. In addition to the obvious implications on exposure, this also hampers autofocus performance. I was thrilled to learn that new filters are made with a more transmissive polarizing film, and the Breakthrough Photography X4 Circular Polarizer lets through about a half a stop more light!

Buy Now

Recommended Stories

  • '5D' storage could fit 500TB on a CD-sized glass disc

    Using high-speed lasers, researchers have created "5D" data storage technology that could allow 500 TB of data to be written to a CD-sized glass disc.

  • One of The Best. Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR LM Review

    The Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR LM is a lens that I had mixed feelings about when it was announced. Fujifilm’s reps flat out told us that this lens isn’t designed with the same character as the 35mm. That lens has a Sonnar design. Instead, the Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR LM is designed for

  • Remote Cameras Help Sports Photographers Get Into the Action

    "If your pictures aren't good enough, you aren't close enough," said the legendary Hungarian-American war photographer and photojournalist Robert Capa. I'm also of the staunch opinion that to get better images, you need to be present where the action is. But sometimes, especially at sporting events, there are umpteen locations off-limits for security and safety purposes. The technology offered by remote trigger manufacturers simplifies things here for photographers greatly. Getting remote camera

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Supermarkets Play Supply-Chain ‘Whack-a-Mole’ to Keep Products on Shelves

    Companies are planning for shortages of popular brands of food and staples to continue for months, and managers are trying to keep up as different products run short from week to week, industry executives said.

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • China's property woes put prestige global projects in play

    LONDON (Reuters) -China's property sector woes could spell trouble for prestige mega-projects in London, New York, Sydney and other top cities as the developers behind them scramble for cash. While China Evergrande Group's struggles have dominated the crisis, the risk to multi-trillion dollar global property markets stems from some of its rivals that have spent the last decade competing to build ever taller and grander skyscrapers. Shanghai-based Greenland Holdings, which breaches as many of China's debt "red lines" as Evergrande, has just built Sydney's https://www.greenlandaustralia.com.au/en/greenland-centre tallest residential tower, has plans to do the same in London https://spirelondon.com and has billions of dollars worth of projects in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Paris and Toronto.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 31st, 2021

    Following a bearish day for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $62,500 levels would signal a breakout day ahead.

  • Affirm CEO explains why the company 'is unique' in the buy now, pay later space

    As the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space heats up, one major player laid out why he thinks his company is a cut above the rest.

  • How much is Big Pharma making from COVID-19 vaccines? We’re about to find out

    U.S. pharmaceutical companies are expected to collect more revenue from COVID-19 vaccines in the third quarter than they did in the entire first half of the year, and that money should continue to grow.

  • 3 ways to reduce student loan debt before Biden's payments freeze ends

    Here's how to reduce your debt before loan repayment and interest resume in the new year.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Weakens Despite Bond Market Turmoil

    Australia’s central bank on Friday lost all control of the yield target key to its stimulus policy as traders howled for rate hikes as soon as April.

  • Wall Street set for fresh record highs after October rally

    U.S. stock futures rose Monday, setting the stage for further records ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision later in the week.

  • Nikola, Fisker Results Due With EV Startups' Production Plans In Focus

    Nikola and Fisker report Q3 results soon. But with no revenue, the focus will be on EV startups' production plans.

  • 5 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2021

    Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion before the opening bell. PG&E shares rose 0.6% to $11.67 in after-hours trading. Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) said it delivered 10,138 vehicles in October, a 233% surge year-on-year, despite the semiconductor shortage. Xpeng shares rose 0.4% to $46.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting McKes

  • Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

    Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwri

  • Chinese bank earnings spared from property distress as Evergrande and troubled peers pose threats to loan quality

    Chinese banks reported a strong set of third-quarter operating results, evading a distress among mainland property developers as the industry hit a rough patch. More tests await in the coming months as debt crunch persists, putting loan quality at risk, analysts said. Bank of Communications and Postal Savings Bank of China recorded more than 20 per cent jump in earnings, beating analysts' estimates. Almost all of them showed lower sequential bad loan ratios, based on report cards from this week.

  • Japan's Nomura slumps as legacy transaction charge hit quarterly profit

    Shares in Nomura Holdings fell almost 8% on Monday, its biggest daily decline since March, after the Japanese brokerage reported worse-than-expected earnings due to a loss from transactions completed more than a decade ago. Nomura last week said its second-quarter net profit was almost wiped out by a charge of about 39 billion yen ($342 million) that it said was related to legacy transactions in the United States from before the global financial crisis in 2007 and 2008. Hideyasu Ban, an equity analyst at Jefferies, said Nomura's latest quarterly earnings was below his expectations.

  • Pandora's disappointing in-store sales take shine off outlook upgrade

    Shares in Pandora, the world's largest jewellery maker by production capacity, fell sharply on Monday as investors were concerned about weak sales growth at its own stores in the third quarter. The Danish company lifted its full-year outlook, citing strong U.S. sales, but its share price dropped 4.8% in early trade as it also said sales at Pandora stores grew just 5% in the third quarter, while analysts had expected 14% growth. Still, the company said it had continued to see strong sales in the United States, its biggest market, in the third quarter as massive government stimulus and vaccinations against COVID-19 fuelled spending on goods and services.

  • Deere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract subject to union vote

    "The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process," said Chuck Browning, UAW Vice President and Director of the Agricultural Implement Department. UAW said it will not release details of the tentative agreement until members at Deere locations meet and review terms of their proposed contract.