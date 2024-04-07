4 Key Signs You Are Capable of Making $10K a Year in Passive Income

SrdjanPav / iStock/Getty Images

If your dream is to launch a passive income stream that generates $10,000 per year, it won’t be easy — but it is possible if you have the right traits, characteristics and habits.

Chris Demetriou is a financial expert, qualified accountant and co-founder of Archimedia Accounts, a premium accounting service for small businesses and limited companies. His expertise extends to tax law and personal spending and saving management.

Aim Higher: How To Earn $4,000 a Month in Passive Income

Up Next: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

He’s seen firsthand how people who harbor a few specific traits have the best chance to succeed in building passive income streams that bring in real money — even five figures or more a year.

“Over my 15 years in practice, I’ve had the privilege of advising hundreds of hardworking individuals and business owners seeking new paths to greater cash flow independence,” said Demetriou. “Some come to us burned out from 80-hour workweeks and in search of more balance. Others dream of retiring early or expanding their endeavors but feel limited by traditional income sources. This is where concepts of hands-off earnings streams hold real appeal. Let me share what experience has shown really makes all the difference.”

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

You’re a Thoughtful, Deliberate and Diligent Strategic Planner

According to Demetriou, one of the most telling signs that you have the potential to build a successful passive income stream is an innate ability to plan strategically.

“Developing a passive revenue stream is a long-term prospect that requires setting clear goals and mapping out a plan to achieve them over time,” he said. “The most successful clients I’ve worked with exhibit excellent strategic thinking. They understand the need to break larger goals down into systematic steps and are focused on sustained progress over months and years.”

Story continues

Shark Advice: Mark Cuban’s 5 Best Passive Income Ideas

When It Comes to Financial Literacy, You’re an Honors Student

Whether you build a hands-off business or income-generating investments, you’ll only make it big if you have a strong grasp of financial concepts and market knowledge.

“Building passive income usually involves effectively allocating capital, so those who earn $10,000 or more show a real understanding of crucial aspects like diversifying risk across different asset classes like stocks, funds, property and so on,” said Demetriou. “They demonstrate knowing how to evaluate investments, weigh risks and rewards and make informed decisions.”

You’re Patient and Resilient

Creating a five-figure income stream that doesn’t require work is not easy. As you’re getting started, the only guarantees will be frustration, setbacks, obstacles and failures — and you must have a steely mindset to weather the storm.

“Allied to knowledge is a capacity for resilience and patience,” said Demetriou. “While the goal is a hands-off stream, generating sizable returns often demands an initial input of time and money before yields materialize. The best clients persevere through uncertain periods, maintaining a belief in well-crafted plans for the longer haul. They see failures or delays as learning points rather than reasons to abandon their objectives.”

You Harbor the 5 Other Must-Have Winning Traits

Beyond strategic planning skills, financial literacy and resilience, Demetriou says his clients who have succeeded in building substantial passive income streams usually have the following five characteristics, as well.

Adaptability to changing markets is important since the ability to adjust and evolve is crucial for anyone who strives to build a five-figure revenue stream on autopilot.

An entrepreneurial mindset that leaves you open to exploring new ideas, outlets and opportunities

Strong time management skills are essential, as you’ll have to dedicate significant time to launching your endeavor while juggling work, family and life responsibilities.

Excellent networking skills are a must since you can’t do anything worth doing alone.

A keen sense of self-awareness is important since understanding your own strengths and development needs are the keys to optimizing performance.

‘Passive Income Rock Stars’

If putting a five-figure income stream on autopilot was easy, everyone would do it. Everyone can’t do it — but some people with a unique set of traits, skills and tendencies can, and with a little luck and a whole lot of hard work, some of them will.

“In my professional judgment, clients exhibiting a majority of these strategic, financial, resilient and innovative qualities stand an excellent chance of setting up truly substantial passive earnings over time,” said Demetriou. “While generating a steady $10,000 annually requires diligent effort and know-how, starting small through paper trading, micro-investing or test business models allows you to build expertise safely. Exhibiting traits like resilience, adaptability and continual learning in low-risk experiments is excellent preparation. With the right mindset, ongoing refinement is how passive income rock stars are elevated from dreamers to doers.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Key Signs You Are Capable of Making $10K a Year in Passive Income