These 4 Measures Indicate That Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Alphabet Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Alphabet had debt of US$11.9b at the end of June 2023, a reduction from US$12.9b over a year. However, it does have US$118.3b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$106.5b.

A Look At Alphabet's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Alphabet had liabilities of US$77.7b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$38.2b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$118.3b in cash and US$38.8b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$41.2b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Alphabet has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Alphabet boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the other side of the story is that Alphabet saw its EBIT decline by 7.2% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Alphabet's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Alphabet may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Alphabet recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 88% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Alphabet has US$106.5b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$71b, being 88% of its EBIT. So we don't think Alphabet's use of debt is risky. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Alphabet, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

