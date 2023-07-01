These 4 Measures Indicate That Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Apple's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Apple had debt of US$109.6b at the end of April 2023, a reduction from US$120.0b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$55.9b in cash leading to net debt of about US$53.7b.

How Strong Is Apple's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Apple had liabilities of US$120.1b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$149.9b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$55.9b in cash and US$35.9b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$178.2b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Apple shares are worth a very impressive total of US$3.05t, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Apple has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.43. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 515 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the other side of the story is that Apple saw its EBIT decline by 5.9% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Apple can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Apple recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 92% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Happily, Apple's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But truth be told we feel its EBIT growth rate does undermine this impression a bit. Zooming out, Apple seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Apple has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

