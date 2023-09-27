These 4 Measures Indicate That Centene (NYSE:CNC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Centene's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Centene had US$17.8b of debt, at June 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$19.4b in cash, leading to a US$1.63b net cash position.

How Strong Is Centene's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Centene had liabilities of US$31.3b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$25.8b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$19.4b and US$13.6b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$24.1b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$37.9b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Centene's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Centene also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that Centene grew its EBIT by 15% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Centene can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Centene may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Centene actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

Although Centene's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$1.63b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$7.7b, being 132% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with Centene's debt use. We'd be motivated to research the stock further if we found out that Centene insiders have bought shares recently. If you would too, then you're in luck, since today we're sharing our list of reported insider transactions for free.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

