These 4 Measures Indicate That CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does CVS Health Carry?

As you can see below, CVS Health had US$58.2b of debt, at March 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$17.7b in cash leading to net debt of about US$40.5b.

How Strong Is CVS Health's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that CVS Health had liabilities of US$75.1b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$92.7b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$17.7b and US$28.3b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$121.7b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge US$92.0b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

We'd say that CVS Health's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.1), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 11.6 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. CVS Health grew its EBIT by 2.4% in the last year. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CVS Health can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, CVS Health actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

Both CVS Health's ability to to convert EBIT to free cash flow and its interest cover gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. But truth be told its level of total liabilities had us nibbling our nails. We would also note that Healthcare industry companies like CVS Health commonly do use debt without problems. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about CVS Health's debt levels. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for CVS Health you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

