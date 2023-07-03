These 4 Measures Indicate That Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Is Using Debt Safely

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Edwards Lifesciences Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Edwards Lifesciences had US$596.5m in debt in March 2023; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$1.25b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$657.7m net cash.

How Healthy Is Edwards Lifesciences' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Edwards Lifesciences had liabilities of US$1.08b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.51b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.25b and US$779.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$555.7m.

This state of affairs indicates that Edwards Lifesciences' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$57.2b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Edwards Lifesciences also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

The good news is that Edwards Lifesciences has increased its EBIT by 8.4% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Edwards Lifesciences's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Edwards Lifesciences may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Edwards Lifesciences recorded free cash flow worth 66% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Edwards Lifesciences has US$657.7m in net cash. So is Edwards Lifesciences's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Another factor that would give us confidence in Edwards Lifesciences would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

