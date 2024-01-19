These 4 Measures Indicate That GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is GLOBALFOUNDRIES's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2023, GLOBALFOUNDRIES had US$2.38b of debt, up from US$2.22b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$2.89b in cash, leading to a US$514.0m net cash position.

How Healthy Is GLOBALFOUNDRIES' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that GLOBALFOUNDRIES had liabilities of US$2.75b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$4.27b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.89b and US$1.37b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.75b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are worth a very impressive total of US$31.4b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, GLOBALFOUNDRIES also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Story continues

Another good sign is that GLOBALFOUNDRIES has been able to increase its EBIT by 29% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine GLOBALFOUNDRIES's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While GLOBALFOUNDRIES has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last two years, GLOBALFOUNDRIES recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that GLOBALFOUNDRIES has US$514.0m in net cash. And we liked the look of last year's 29% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we are not troubled with GLOBALFOUNDRIES's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - GLOBALFOUNDRIES has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

