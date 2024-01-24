These 4 Measures Indicate That NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Is Using Debt Safely

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does NVIDIA Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that NVIDIA had US$9.71b of debt in October 2023, down from US$11.0b, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$18.3b in cash, so it actually has US$8.58b net cash.

How Strong Is NVIDIA's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that NVIDIA had liabilities of US$9.10b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$11.8b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$18.3b in cash and US$8.31b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$5.71b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that NVIDIA's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$1.47t company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, NVIDIA boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that NVIDIA grew its EBIT by 182% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NVIDIA's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. NVIDIA may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, NVIDIA recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 81% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case NVIDIA has US$8.58b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$18b, being 81% of its EBIT. So is NVIDIA's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for NVIDIA that you should be aware of before investing here.

