These 4 Measures Indicate That NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Is Using Debt Safely

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is NVIDIA's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that NVIDIA had US$9.71b of debt in January 2024, down from US$11.0b, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$26.0b in cash, so it actually has US$16.3b net cash.

A Look At NVIDIA's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that NVIDIA had liabilities of US$10.6b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$12.1b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$26.0b and US$10.00b worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$13.2b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that NVIDIA's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$2.22t company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, NVIDIA boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that NVIDIA grew its EBIT by 489% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if NVIDIA can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. NVIDIA may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, NVIDIA recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 80% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that NVIDIA has net cash of US$16.3b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$27b, being 80% of its EBIT. So is NVIDIA's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for NVIDIA that you should be aware of before investing here.

