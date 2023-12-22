These 4 Measures Indicate That Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had US$1.98b of debt, at September 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$9.91b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$7.93b net cash.

How Strong Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$3.60b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.66b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$9.91b as well as receivables valued at US$5.58b due within 12 months. So it actually has US$8.24b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 32% cut to EBIT over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals recorded free cash flow worth 76% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has net cash of US$7.93b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$4.4b, being 76% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt use. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

