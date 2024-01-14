These 4 Measures Indicate That Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Is Using Debt Safely

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Salesforce's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Salesforce had US$9.43b of debt in October 2023, down from US$10.6b, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$11.9b in cash, leading to a US$2.44b net cash position.

How Healthy Is Salesforce's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Salesforce had liabilities of US$19.4b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$13.5b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$11.9b as well as receivables valued at US$4.85b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$16.2b.

Of course, Salesforce has a titanic market capitalization of US$263.2b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Salesforce also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that Salesforce grew its EBIT by 984% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Salesforce can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Salesforce may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Salesforce actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Salesforce has US$2.44b in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$8.8b, being 290% of its EBIT. So is Salesforce's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Salesforce is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

