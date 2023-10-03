A $4 million city loan has been extended three times. Common Council wants more say

The historic former Sears store at West North and West Fond du Lac avenues would anchor a mixed-use development dubbed The Sears Market under a new proposal.

Milwaukee's Common Council will have more power over changes to city loans to developers under a proposal endorsed by a council committee.

Ald. Michael Murphy said his proposal is a response to the city Redevelopment Authority board's Aug. 17 decision to grant more time for developer Kalan Haywood Sr. to begin repaying a $4 million loan. It was to help finance a central city hotel.

Murphy said such major changes in city loans should also require council approval.

Such changes rarely occur, Murphy said at Tuesday's Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee meeting. But the Haywood loan extension comes with a cost, he said.

The city has so far not collected around $540,000 of interest charges that would have occurred without three loan extensions granted to Haywood, said Murphy, committee chair.

"This has basically become an interest-free loan," he said.

City Development Commissioner Lafayette Crump, whose department recommended the loan extensions, said the Haywood loan will likely be refinanced − with those foregone interest charges added to the developer's debt.

But, Crump told committee members, the city "may be out those interest payments depending on what gets negotiated down that road."

Crump, who didn't object to Murphy's proposal, said Haywood continues to make progress on his development.

Murphy, Ald. Robert Bauman and Ald. Jonathan Brostoff voted to recommend approval on the proposal. Ald. Russell Stamper, whose district includes Haywood's development site, opposed it.

The Common Council voted 12-3 in 2019 to approve the loan even as a report from then-city Comptroller Martin Matson said it carried significant risk. Murphy was an opponent.

Haywood planned to convert a historic former Sears store, 2100 W. North Ave., into a boutique hotel. He said the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the travel industry, followed by inflation and rising interest rates, hampered the development.

Haywood said in August those plans have been dropped.

Instead, Haywood and his new partner, F Street Development Group LLC, are pursuing plans to create a mix of uses, including a craft brewery, events venue, art gallery, office space and housing on the 7-acre site.

The Redevelopment Authority extended the deadline for Haywood's group, HG Sears LLC, to begin making loan payments from September to March 2025. The loan's original repayment schedule was to begin in September 2021.

Then-Mayor Tom Barrett said in 2019 the hotel was "an important, catalytic project with the potential to extend downtown’s economic boom into a neighborhood with huge potential for growth."

Haywood used the loan to pay for his group's $1.69 million cost of acquiring the former Sears store and a large attached vacant lot. That's according to the Department of City Development.

Other loan proceeds have so far paid for internal demolition and asbestos removal costs of $1.16 million; $380,000 on architectural fees; $330,000 on property taxes, and $290,000 on utilities, insurance, security and legal costs.

That internal demolition and asbestos removal was just a small portion of the work that was to be done on the former Sears.

Haywood was unable to obtain private financing sources to proceed on the $36.3 million hotel development − which also would have allowed him to tap a second city loan of $5 million. That Common Council approved that second loan in 2019 on an 11-4 vote.

The loans are tied to a tax incremental financing district at the Sears site. The development's new property tax revenue, along with payments from Haywood, would repay the loans.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

