4 Most Affordable International Airlines for an Economy Ticket

Flying economy might not have all the bells and whistles of a first-class or business ticket, but it gets you to your destination with a few extra bucks in your pocket.

However, finding affordable economy tickets can be challenging, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the international options available. Use this list of top international airlines for inexpensive economy tickets next time you plan an overseas trip.

1. Copa Airlines

Planning a trip to the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America or South America? Then you’ll want to check out Copa Airlines. It offers inexpensive flights to major cities south of the border, including Aruba, Panama City, Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro. Plus, many major U.S. cities service Copa, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington, D.C.

You can check out current flight deals on Copa’s website or use its Fare Finder tool to search for inexpensive dates to book your next flight.

2. PLAY Airlines

PLAY Airlines is an Icelandic budget carrier that offers cheap flights to Europe from select North American cities, including Toronto, New York, Baltimore, Boston and Washington, D.C. You can choose among three different fare types to maximize your savings, with the company’s Basic fare being the most affordable.

What’s especially cool about PLAY is that all its transatlantic flights include a stop in Reykjavik. You can extend your Reykjavik stopover at no cost for up to 10 days if you’d like to tie in a visit to Iceland during your trip.

3. Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines isn’t a budget airline, but its inexpensive fares to 272 cities make it attractive to travelers looking to save [5]. Through Turkish, you can fly from North America to Europe, Africa, South America and Asia at low prices. Plus, economy travelers dine on top-tier Turkish food, and you can select from a nice variety of wines with your meal.

On selected routes, economy fliers receive a travel set, including a sleep mask, socks, lip moisturizer, toothbrush and toothpaste and ear plugs. Sounds like business class on a budget to us!

4. Ryanair

Ryanair is Europe’s premier budget carrier, with service to over 240 cities throughout the U.K., Europe and North Africa. While Ryanair currently doesn’t service North America, you can fly into Europe with another carrier and then use Ryanair to cheaply connect to your final destination.

Ryanair flights start at just $14.99 for a one-way ticket and you can find deals to numerous destinations throughout the year. However, don’t expect any extras during your flight — food and water are available for a fee and you must pay to check a bag.

Final Take

Finding an inexpensive international flight isn’t out of reach, especially when you know which airlines offer the cheapest flights. Next time you plan an international trip, use our list of carriers to find an affordable ticket that gets you where you want to go.

