4 Prompts Scam Callers Use To Steal Social Security Benefits: How To Protect Yourself

Scams are so common nowadays that sometimes it’s difficult to determine which calls are legitimate. Robo calls have become the norm, and can make it difficult to know when you should pick up the phone, especially if you receive a call from an unknown number.

Some of the most common scam calls are those related to the Social Security Administration and Social Security benefits.

The Los Angeles Times reported that between October 2022 and June 2023, more than 55,000 people who answered calls from what they thought was the Social Security Administration were scammed. In fact, suspected Social Security scams increased by nearly 62% as of the end of Q2 2023, compared with the year-earlier quarter, according to the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General.

The Most Common Social Security Scams

Here are four of the most common Social Security scams to be aware of:

You Owe Money That Is Due Immediately Prompt: Scammer tells you that you owe money for some sort of penalty or benefit overpayment correction. This is usually followed by a threat to suspend your benefits or have you arrested if you don’t pay the amount in question immediately. Sometimes, unusual payment methods are requested. Why It’s Bogus: The Social Security Administration never accepts payment via wire transfers, gift cards, cryptocurrency, prepaid debit cards or mailing cash. These are the preferred payment methods of scammers, as they are virtually impossible to trace.



Your Social Security Benefits Are Suspended Prompt: Scammer tells you that your Social Security benefits are suspended. Then, they ask you to provide your full Social Security number to “verify your identity” or ask you to pay some sort of fee to have your benefits reinstated. Why It’s Bogus: The Social Security Administration does not call and ask for your Social Security number or charge you to correct your benefits. Either scenario in this case is fraudulent.



Your Social Security Number Is Suspended Prompt: Scammer tells you that your Social Security number is now suspended and that your personal information is required to reactivate it. Why It’s Bogus: The Social Security Administration never suspends people’s Social Security numbers. Scammers are only asking you for it over the phone so they can steal your identity and benefits.



You Can Pay To Increase Your Social Security Benefits Prompt: Scammer tells you that you can have your Social Security benefit payments increased for an upfront fee. Why It’s Bogus: This scam is often associated with the Social Security Administration’s annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). If someone calls you to apply for the COLA on your behalf for a fee, they’re attempting to scam you. The Social Security Administration is the sole entity to apply COLA adjustments.



Senior Citizens Are Biggest Targets

Unfortunately, senior citizens are the biggest targets for these types of scams. Since these are the people who are of age to collect Social Security benefits and often depend on these payments, scammers take advantage of the situation.

It was recently reported by The Administration for Community Living, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, that reports of scams targeting older adults were multiplying.

“Because Social Security is a significant income stream for older adults, they are often more likely to answer calls or respond to letters out of fear of missing something important,” said Stacey Wood, the Molly Mason Jones Chair in Psychology at Scripps College.

Wood furthered her point, explaining that “they have more assets, so it’s just a better use of scammers’ time to exploit older people.”

Red Flags and Tips To Protect Benefits

Here are some red flags that might indicate when you’re being scammed:

Payment is required to “correct” benefits: The Social Security Administration does not charge fees to correct benefits.

There’s a problem with your benefits: If there’s a problem with your benefits, the Social Security Administration will send you a letter.

You have to respond immediately: The reality is that the Social Security Administration allows time for you to pay any sort of fees or penalties associated with your benefits. You won’t be taken to court or sent to jail if you delay legitimate fee or penalty payments.

Unexpected calls from the Social Security Administration: In most cases, the Social Security Administration will contact you via mail, not a phone call.

Here are some tips to help protect yourself from Social Security scams:

Check your credit history: Any unusual changes or flags on your credit report could indicate trouble with Social Security fraud. You can check your credit report using online tools such as TransUnion, Equifax, or Experian.

Recognize what personal information you have online: If you have an online presence, it isn’t difficult for a scammer to learn more information about you before calling to scam you.

Promptly inquire about unexpected changes to your benefits: If all of a sudden you’ve seen an unexpected change in your monthly Social Security benefit, be sure to contact the government agency immediately.

Don’t give out sensitive personal information: If you’re unsure who you’re speaking to, never give out sensitive information over the phone. The Social Security Administration will not ask for sensitive information that it already has about you.

With expenses on the rise and stubborn inflation here to stay for the foreseeable future, it’s of paramount importance to protect yourself from scams. Senior citizens tend to be some of the most vulnerable targets since many are living on a fixed income. Fear of losing or jeopardizing their Social Security benefits is often what prompts them to fall for scams like these. If you or someone you know is a Social Security recipient, be sure to consider and share these common Social Security scam tactics, red flags, and tips to protect your benefits and the benefits of others.

