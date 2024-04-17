4 REITs That Have Beaten The Latest Correction

Recent unexpected strength in the March Consumer Price Index (CPI) and retail sales report shook the bond market this past week, triggering a sell-off in interest-rate sensitive stocks such as real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (NYSE:VNQ) sank 6.5% from $85.97 to $80.32 over the past four trading days as of April 17, 2024. REITs across several different sub-sectors, such as Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD), SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) sold off between 5% to 8% over the same timeframe.

Not all REITs have suffered a decline. A handful have performed well during this short but volatile period and could continue outperforming other REITs should the market continue its decline. Take a look at four that bear watching.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based healthcare REIT that owns and operates 439 general acute care and other properties across the U.S. and nine other countries, with locations in Europe and Australia. Its total portfolio before the sale was $18.3 billion, with about two-thirds of those general acute care hospitals in the U.S.

Two positive events over the past week have boosted Medical Properties Trust. On April 12, Medical Properties Trust announced it would pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on May 1 to shareholders of record on April 22. This will be the second dividend paid since the dividend was cut last September from $0.29 to $0.15 per share.

After the closing bell on April 12, Medical Properties Trust announced that it sold its majority interest in five Utah hospitals to an unnamed investment fund.

The sale was to a new joint venture, with the investment fund buying 75% of the portfolio for $886 million and MPW retaining a 25% interest. Simultaneous with the closing, the venture placed new non-recourse secured financing, providing $190 million of additional cash to MPW. The two transactions combined will provide MPW with approximately $1.1 billion in cash for reducing outstanding debt, including a $300 million Australian term loan that matures this year.

On April 15, the first trading day following the announcement, Medical Properties jumped 18.80%. Over the last five trading days, Medical Properties Trust has gained 15.89%.

NewLake Capital Partners Inc. (OTC:NLCP) is a New Canaan, Connecticut internally managed specialized industrial REIT with 31 properties of 1.7 million square feet across 12 states. NewLake Capital Partners specializes in triple-net leases to cannabis companies and provides capital to them when necessary.

NewLake was founded in 2019 and had its IPO in August 2021. Its tenants include the largest companies in the cannabis industry, such as Curaleaf, Cresco Labs and Trulieve. As of March 2024, it had a 100% occupancy rate, with an average of 14.3 years remaining on its lease terms and 2.6% annual rent escalations on 15- to 20-year lease terms.

On March 11, NewLake announced its Q4 operating results. Funds from operation (FFO) of $0.51 beat the estimate of $0.45 and its FFO of $0.48 in Q4 2022. Revenue of $13.02 million beat the estimate of $11.41 million and topped Q4 2022 revenue of $12.18 million.

On March 11, Newlake Capital Partners raised its quarterly dividend from $0.40 per share to $0.41 per share. The $1.64 annualized dividend yields 8.93%.

On April 2, the Florida Supreme Court approved an initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida through a referendum on the November ballot. This move could benefit NewLake, as it has one Florida property leased to Curaleaf Holdings and has several other tenants with Florida locations.

Over the past five trading days, NewLake Capital Partners has gained 4.46%. Investors should remember that an OTC stock with a market cap of only $388.79 million and an average daily volume of about 49,000 shares can be volatile.

Centerspace — INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT (NYSE:CSR) — is a Minot, North Dakota-based residential REIT focused on the ownership, management, acquisition and redevelopment of apartment buildings. Its portfolio covers 70 apartment complexes with 12,883 apartments across the Midwestern and Mountain states of Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. As of February 2024, Centerspace had an occupancy rate of 94.3%.

On February 20, Centerspace announced its Q4 operating results. FFO of $1.22 beat the consensus estimate of $1.11, and revenue of $64.07 million also beat the consensus estimate of $63.99 million.

Centerspace announced its Board of Trustees approved a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on April 8 to common shareholders at the close of business on March 28. The dividend is an increase from $0.73 per share. The annualized dividend of $3 presently yields 5.25%.

On April 8, Centerspace announced it would release its first quarter operating results on April 29. Centerspace has gained 4.06% over the past five trading days as of April 16, 2024.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is a Rye, New York-based retail REIT with 190 properties across centralized urban areas in 22 states and Washington, D.C.

On April 5, BOA Securities analyst Craig Schmidt upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target by 11.1% from $18 to $20.

On April 15, Acadia announced it closed on an expansion of its $750 million senior unsecured revolving credit and term loan facility. The credit facility now matures on April 15, 2028, but has two six-month extension options.

Acadia has gained 2.50% over the past five trading days. Acadia will announce its Q1 2024 earnings on April 29.

This article 4 REITs That Have Beaten The Latest Correction originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.