4 Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. Attorneys Earn Selection to 2021 Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars

·2 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsburgh-based personal injury practice Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. is celebrating the selection of four of its qualified attorneys for inclusion in either 2021 Super Lawyers® or Rising Stars.

Robert Peirce &amp; Associates, P.C.
Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C.

Each year, Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters company, only lists 5% of all mid- to late-career attorneys in the United States in its Super Lawyers® register. Likewise, only 2.5% of all early career U.S. attorneys are honored in Rising Stars. For both these lists, selectees must pass a rigorous review process in which they are examined on "12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement," including:

  • Verdicts and settlements achieved

  • Representative clients

  • Pro bono work and other community efforts

  • Scholarly lectures, writings, and other contributions

  • Special certifications and licenses

  • Experience and education/employment background

Attorneys are only considered eligible candidates for this review if they are nominated for the register or if the Super Lawyers® Research Team identifies them as a potential listee. After nomination/identification and the initial 12-category review, candidates are examined before a Blue Ribbon Panel composed of top-rated attorneys who are each highly qualified in their area of legal practice.

In the 2021 edition, Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars listed Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. attorneys for their work in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as follows:

Due to these attorneys' exemplary legal representation and commitment to the pursuit of justice for their clients, they have each been honored previously, per the dates accompanying their names. This is a major accomplishment attainable only through the recognition of peers and past clients; thus, it is certainly worth celebrating.

If you are seeking legal representation in a personal injury matter -- such as those involving an auto accident, prescription drugs, workers' compensation, social security disability, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, or other forms of negligence -- Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. will advocate for you.

Serving Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. is a Pittsburgh-based plaintiff's firm. Its trial lawyers have recovered millions of dollars in compensation for clients who have suffered catastrophic injury, as well as for the bereaved families of those lost in preventable accidents. To schedule a free consultation with an acclaimed legal professional, visit Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. online at peircelaw.com. More information about Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars can be found at superlawyers.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4-robert-peirce--associates-pc-attorneys-earn-selection-to-2021-super-lawyers-rising-stars-301300073.html

SOURCE Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C.

