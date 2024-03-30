4 Scams Aimed at Target Shoppers: Here’s How To Avoid Them

hapabapa / Getty Images

As long as you’re cautious about not wasting money at Target, the retailer can be a convenient destination for getting what you need and landing good deals. But Target’s popularity also makes it appealing to scammers who use the brand to mislead customers and steal their information and money. Here are four popular Target shopper scams you should know how to avoid.

1. Imposter Online Order Confirmations

While receiving a confirmation email after you place a Target.com order is normal, scammers might send a text message or email about an order you never placed. The confirmation will tell you to click a link or call if you don’t recognize the order.

Don’t fall for this since the scammer will ask for information they can misuse. Instead, check your Target account directly for order information. If you see an unknown order, contact the company’s customer service and your bank or card company about potential fraud.

2. Fraudulent Information Requests

Target imposters could text, call, or email you directly with various requests for online accounts and personal or financial details. This communication raises red flags since the company’s workers usually won’t ask for such information. If it’s a text or email, you might also notice poor spelling, strange links or an altered company logo.

To protect yourself, avoid responding to unsolicited calls, texts or emails claiming to be from Target or another company. Target recommends carefully examining any links or messages you receive to see if they’re a scam. Stick with using Target’s app, website and legitimate customer service line.

3. Gift Card Scams

Target shoppers aren’t safe from the increasingly common gift card scams. You might find an imposter on the Target website who claims to be a gift card seller or balance checker. Someone might also claim to be an employer or government agency and demand your gift card information. Ultimately, the scammer may sell a fake card or drain your card’s balance.

Using Target’s website and app to buy and check gift cards is safest. Rather than responding to suspicious communications asking for your gift card details to cover some expense, call the person or organization directly to check whether there’s an issue. Target also encourages customers to contact the company with questions about gift card purchases.

4. Fake Jobs

Since Target is known for its employee benefits, you might be interested in a weekend job or full-time role there. Unfortunately, scammers also take advantage of job seekers by sending emails about job opportunities with attractive perks. Some examples include offers for Target affiliate partner and secret shopper jobs, possibly with no application necessary.

These opportunities are fake and scammers can steal your information or even make you waste money on purchases. Always check the Target Careers website for legitimate job opportunities. Also, keep in mind that the retailer won’t ask you to purchase things to apply for roles.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Scams Aimed at Target Shoppers: Here’s How To Avoid Them