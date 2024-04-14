©Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone is a private equity fund manager and real estate investor. He has founded several companies, including Cardone Capital, which has $4.5 billion in assets under management. Yet he never intended to be a business owner — he wanted to be a top sales producer.

Many people look back to the start of their careers and think about what they would do differently if they had it to do all over again. While no one can go back and start over, you can rebuild your career, no matter where you are at right now. Here’s what Cardone has to say about rebuilding your career from scratch by starting your own business.

Think Big

Cardone began his career as a top car salesman. He was making good money — really good money — and he didn’t think he wanted to be the boss. Until he saw that the boss’s son, who rant the dealership, was taking weekends off while Cardone was working. Being the boss had its perks.

Do Your Research

Cardone lost money in his first three years as a business owner because he didn’t know what he was doing. If he had it to do over again, he says he’d study the opportunity and find an existing business to take over instead of starting from scratch.

Find a Mentor

Finding someone who has done what you want to do is the next thing Cardone advises. Find someone to teach you what they’ve learned about business so you don’t have to learn it all yourself.

Learn How to Grow

Cardone cites the four major areas of business growth: money, marketing, sales, and scaling. Understanding these areas and how to use them to your advantage will help you grow your business.

There’s no time like right now to start your career again, and being your own boss is a great way to do it.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Steps To Rebuild Your Career from Scratch, According to Grant Cardone’s Blueprint