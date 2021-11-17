U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,688.74
    -12.16 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,969.90
    -172.32 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,926.27
    -47.58 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,371.56
    -33.47 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.77
    -1.99 (-2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.00
    +13.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6150
    -0.0190 (-1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3494
    +0.0065 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1150
    -0.6850 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,202.78
    -288.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,474.66
    -3.99 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.20
    -35.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

4 surprises Biden never saw coming

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·4 min read
US President Joe Biden speaks on infrastructure at the NH 175 bridge over the Pemigewasset River in Woodstock, New Hampshire on November 16, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden speaks on infrastructure at the NH 175 bridge over the Pemigewasset River in Woodstock, New Hampshire on November 16, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

In early November, President Biden predicted Democrat Terry McAuliffe would win the Virginia governor’s race. McAuliffe lost. In mid-summer, Biden said a spurt of inflation would be temporary. Four months later, inflation has surged to the highest level in 31 years. And in early June, Biden promised a “summer of freedom.” The outbreak of the Delta Covid variant spoiled that.

Biden’s misfires are contributing to a falling approval rating and the diminishing political clout that comes with a drop in popularity. Every president deals with surprises. Donald Trump bungled the Covid pandemic that came from nowhere during his last year in office. Barack Obama got the Tea Party movement and the new politics of anger. George W. Bush got the 9-11 terrorist attacks. Voters don’t expect the president to foretell the future. But the way the president adapts to inevitable surprises often determines whether he succeeds or fails.

Biden, so far, has encountered four major surprises:

Inflation. When Biden took office, the annual rate of inflation was 1.4%. Gasoline averaged $2.50 per gallon. Consumers were still stuck inside and almost nobody was predicting problematic price spirals in 2021.

Inflation is now 6.2%. Gas averages $3.50 per gallon. There are still reasons to think inflation will abate in 2022: part of the problem is a logjam of goods at ports and shortages on the shelves, which will get ironed out eventually. There’s also surging demand for goods, which should ease as consumers shift to more normal patterns and begin spending more on services. But inflation is still damaging consumer confidence, and it’s the main driver of Biden’s plunging approval ratings.

[Click here to get Rick Newman’s stories by email.]

Biden has acknowledged the problem and suggested it won’t end any time soon, earning a point or two for straight talk. But voters want Biden to solve the problem and, like any president, there’s not a lot he can do. There’s also a grain of truth to the charge that the stimulus plan Biden championed in March contributed to current inflation by transferring billions of dollars to consumers, ratcheting up demand for goods. If inflation persists at this level or worsens by the middle of 2022, that alone could trigger a wipeout for Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections.

Energy. Rising oil and gas prices have put Biden in the awkward position of asking Middle East countries to pump more oil while at the same time calling for a green-energy revolution and the phase-out of fossil fuels. Even more odd is Biden asking foreign countries for a favor when the fracking revolution has made the United States the world’s biggest oil producer, with domestic drillers fully capable of producing more. A further problem: Enthusiasm for green energy in many countries may be discouraging investment in oil and gas and curtailing supplies of the energy forms most people use right now. Biden seems not to have considered the possible unintended consequences of government policies that move the economy in a particular direction but leave consumers vulnerable.

Gasoline prices are displayed at a Marathon station, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Gasoline prices are displayed at a Marathon station, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Covid. The emergence of the Delta variant over the summer clearly hamstrung the economy. Wary consumers still aren’t back to normal and some idle workers are still worried about going back to work and contracting the virus. Chinese factories, meanwhile, are still grappling with Covid-related shutdowns that cut into the supply of goods and push prices up. Nobody blames Biden for Covid, but he gambled earlier this year by suggesting the end of the pandemic was near. It wasn’t.

Voter blowback. Biden campaigned with McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race, a bet by both of them that Biden’s popularity would boost the Democratic candidate. Whoops. Biden and the whole Democratic party failed to grasp that voters are already fed up with Democratic infighting and with a social-welfare agenda that lacks strong public backing. Voters are worried about inflation, school curricula and crime, but they don’t see Democrats doing much about those issues. If Biden didn’t believe his declining poll ratings, McAuliffe’s startling loss in Virginia—which Biden won by 10 percentage points in 2020—should blare an alarm: Voters have turned.

Biden’s presidency isn’t doomed, yet. Inflation could wane, and the Covid pandemic will peter out at some point. There can be good surprises, as well as bad ones. But a bit more agility might help Biden get ahead of problems before they start to weigh him down.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips.

Read more:

Get the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • AMLO: Biden has shown greater commitment to migrants than any U.S. president

    “No president has shown a deeper commitment to migrants than Biden. He is committed to regularizing the situation of 11 million migrants.”

  • Column: What do inflation and critical race theory have in common? More than you might think

    Attempts to tell Virginia parents they didn't know what they were talking about when it came to critical race theory in schools came across as condescending. Inflation presents the same dilemma on a far greater scale.

  • House Democrats Push Surprising Tax Break for the Rich

    The latest version of the Build Back Better Act, which the House could vote on a soon as this week, includes a controversial tax break that would overwhelmingly benefit high-income households, though whether it will survive revisions in the Senate is still an open question. Pushed by lawmakers from high-tax states, House Democrats are proposing to increase the state and local tax (SALT) deduction to $80,000 through 2026, up from the current level of $10,000. Doing so would provide a tax cut wort

  • U.S. offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Wednesday kicked off an auction of oil drilling rights to 80 million acres in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico days after joining a global agreement that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the main driver of global warming. The sale by the Department of Interior is the first under President Joe Biden, whose administration paused drilling sales under a promise to end development on federal properties.

  • U.S. Marijuana Stocks Give Up Gains After GOP Reform Bill Announced

    U.S. marijuana stocks were up on Monday, ahead of an expected unveiling of Republican-led draft legislation to legalize cannabis in the U.S.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person’s benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First Solar Shares Tumble on Tariff Decision

    While a trade group hails the court ruling as a win, solar panel manufacturer could now be undercut on price by overseas rivals.

  • Price of European gas surges as Russia pipeline suffers setbacks

    European gas prices surged again on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia, which German government sources said might not now be commissioned until March next year. Germany's energy regulator suspended https://reut.rs/3wUi5Vb the process for getting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline up and running on Tuesday, dimming hopes that it will provide any significant gas supplies to Europe in the crucial winter months. Delays in the approval process have raised fears that Europe, which gets a third of its gas from Russia, could face power outages https://reut.rs/30ABBdC due to low supplies.

  • China already banned crypto mining. Now it’s cracking down on any holdouts

    Beijing’s escalating anti-crypto campaign likely contributed to a drop in prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

  • Powell’s Quick Response to the Pandemic Saved the Economy. Now Inflation Could Cost Him His Job.

    Powell, Fed Chair since 2018, guided the economy through the pandemic but now has to figure out a way to wean the economy off life support.

  • Inflation Could Tempt the Fed. Why It Must Resist.

    Calculations of how inflation could affect government debt are too obvious for even the independent Fed to ignore. Leslie Lipschitz on why the Fed has to resist anyway.

  • Stimulus Update: 750,000 Bonus Stimulus Checks Sent This Week. Who's Getting Them?

    As people across the country sign petitions requesting a fourth stimulus check and wait hopefully for Congress to act, around 750,000 Americans will be getting a payment in the mail soon. The 750,000 stimulus checks that were sent out in the mail on Monday Nov. 15, 2021 will be distributed to qualifying individuals across California. Your adjusted gross income (AGI) on your California return for the 2020 tax year was under $75,000 and your wages were also below this threshold.

  • Brett Favre missed deadline for $228,000 interest payment to Mississippi in welfare case

    Mississippi has threatened Brett Favre with a lawsuit if he didn't return the $1.1 million he received from the state with interest.

  • Biden’s Inflation Solution May Be Staring Him in the Face—China

    Rising Covid cases prompt arguments for expanding boosters, Biden to take infrastructure victory lap after signing, Elon Musk sells his last house and more Tesla stock, and other news to start your day.

  • Flash Boys Trading Treasuries Poised to Face New SEC Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler is calling for much tougher regulation of the high-frequency trading firms that are responsible for a major chunk of transactions in U.S. Treasuries. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialGensler sai

  • Explainer: What is the emergency oil stash Biden may tap to counter inflation?

    The Biden administration is considering tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool oil prices, which are raising fuel prices and driving inflation. Such a move may not have a long-term impact on dampening U.S. oil prices that hit a seven-year high above $85 a barrel in late October, analysts say. But releasing oil could allow the Biden administration to fend off criticism ahead of the 2022 midterm elections that it has done little to counter rising prices.

  • Citing high gas prices, Biden asks FTC to redouble probe of possible 'illegal conduct'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said there was mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies and asked the Federal Trade Commission to dig deeper into possible anti-competitive or "illegal conduct" in the market. Biden in August asked the FTC to investigate possible https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/ftc-seeks-crack-down-unlawful-mergers-oil-gas-industry-letter-2021-08-30 illegal conduct causing the spike in gas prices, which are contributing to surging inflation, but told FTC Chair Lina Khan in a letter on Wednesday that further action was needed.

  • Turkey’s Erdogan Evokes Religion in New Push for Lower Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Wednesday to continue fighting for lower interest rates, sending a clear s

  • Stephanie Ruhle clarifies inflation remarks, says there are ‘two Americas’ — and one is struggling

    The NBC business correspondent got backlash for saying the ‘dirty little secret’ is Americans can afford inflation

  • How the New Infrastructure Spending Package Affects Crypto Investors

    Crypto investors better look up from their Coinbase and Gemini apps. Changes are afoot. President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package on Nov. 15, and though the law was a key achievement as it pertained to … Continue reading → The post How the New Infrastructure Spending Package Affects Crypto Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.