4 Things Frugal People Always Buy in February

gilaxia / Getty Images

Everyone has that thrifty friend who always scores the best deals, but many may not know one of their top money secrets — that timing is everything.

Discover: 10 Best New Items Coming to Costco This Winter

Learn: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

There’s one month, in particular, that’s perfect for making certain buys.

“February is a remarkable time to be frugal and make some clever purchases,” said Mikayla Reynolds, real estate investor and owner of Cash Offers.

She said this month is known for seasonal income on diverse items, so it can be an amazing time to buy things like wintry weather garb, home goods and electronics.

“If you are seeking to store money and be extra intentional together with your spending, February is a superb time to achieve this,” she explained. “By being mindful of your purchases and taking advantage of potential income, you could make the maximum of your price range this month.”

Here are some things you should always look to buy in February.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Winter Gear

“Since the end of February indicates the end of winter and the beginning of spring weather for many areas of the country, this month can be a great time of year to invest in some more expensive winter gear,” said Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit.

He noted that lots of high-end apparel retailers will have their winter catalog going on sale this time of year, so it’s a great time for frugal shoppers to stock up for next winter.

“As we head out of the holiday season, too, certain big-ticket gift items like jewelry can be cheaper this time of year — especially after Valentine’s Day,” he added.

Mafe Aclado, general manager of Coupon Snake, noted that frugal people are notorious for beginning and even ending their shopping long before others even begin to consider it, and this is how they always manage to get the better deal.

Story continues

“Because winter gear [is] mostly marked down at most stores beginning [in] February, frugal people begin now to shop for winter gear,” she said.

Next: 12 Best New Items at Target in 2024

Electronics

One thing frugal people always buy in February is electronics, said Ann Martin, director of operations of CreditDonkey.

“The month offers two great options for making these purchases: the Super Bowl and President’s Day,” she explained. “Both of these events include major sales from electronics retailers on televisions, speakers and plenty of other devices.”

Jake Hill, finance expert and CEO of DebtHammer, agreed. He said that if you need a new TV and want to save as much money as possible, February can be the best month to buy one.

“Specifically, right before the Super Bowl is the best time to save money on a new TV,” he added. “TVs are always in high demand right before the Super Bowl, and companies know this, so they will usually have their best deals and sales during this time.”

Home Goods

“I’ve learned that February is a great month to look out for certain frugal buys,” said Andy Chang, founder and CEO of The Credit Review.

He said this is largely due to sales, seasonality or other reasons. “Home goods, for instance, often come with significant discounts in February, because retailers are trying to clear out their winter stocks to make room for spring collections.”

During this time, it’s wise to take advantage of discounts on bedding, furniture, mattresses and even small kitchen appliances. From snug bedding to statement furniture pieces, you should use this month to spend on pieces that show off your own personal expression.

Aclado equally noted this is the best month to find the best deals. “Frugal people understand that planning their shopping is one of the easiest ways to save more than a few extra dollars on major purchases.”

“They also understand that February offers two major windows of opportunity to make purchases for amazing discount prices: Valentine’s Day and President’s Day,” she said. “Hence, they always save ahead in preparation to take full advantage of this shopping season.”

Tax Software

With tax season in full swing, according to experts, many software companies offer discounts and promotions on tax preparation software packages in February. This can include popular programs for filing taxes, as well as software for tracking expenses, managing finances and maximizing deductions.

“I’m considering purchasing tax preparation software at a discount this month,” said Alyssa Huff, real estate expert and owner of Sell House As Is. “These opportunities make February an ideal time for me to make savvy purchases and save some money.”

Whether you’re a DIY tax filer or prefer to use software to streamline the process, experts recommend looking for discounts from reputable software providers and considering your own specific tax filing needs when choosing a program.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Things Frugal People Always Buy in February