4 Tips To Get This Six-Figure Job in AI

If there is one hot button topic that’s on everyone’s minds and pervading into the subject of every conversation, it’s artificial intelligence, or AI, for short. Many people are worried about it taking a number of jobs off the market, but it might also be able to create one very lucrative job at the same time: AI prompt engineer.

This is a person who prompts AI programs to give the right information in a fast and efficient method that’s also as accurate as possible. These engineers oversee the proficiency of SEO outputs, as well as continually managing and improving processes and systems within the data analysis of AI. So while the productivity delivery might rest on technology, it will still need a vital human component every step of the way to make sure the best possible outcomes are reached within the artificial intelligence.

“As someone who writes about AI and related topics daily, I can confidently state that the path to working in the AI field can be diverse and rewarding,” said Jason Wise, chief editor of EarthWeb. “We are always hiring new and exciting AI positions at EarthWeb.”

Wise isn’t the only one. Right now, CEOs and business owners are looking to hire chief AI officers and subsequent teams to their companies as the digital age barrels down upon us. Luckily, the job of an AI prompt engineer comes with a six-figure salary in the annual range of $300,000.

“It’s important to remember that prompt engineering is so new that there are [no] true experts yet,” said career expert Marc Cenedella, the founder of the job site for six-figure careers, Ladders. “Like other tech revolutions — printing press, flight, the internet, the industrial revolution — it is not possible for there to be experts yet, so all the experts five years from now are just as amateur as you are today. That’s exciting. This is a unique and remarkable opportunity.”

So then, how can you get this new position as an AI prompt engineer? Some up-and-coming experts, including Cenedella and Wise, shared with GOBankingRates their tips to get this six-figure job.

Mathematics and Programming Are Essential

“To start, having a strong foundation in mathematics and programming is key,” said Wise.

He cites knowledge in linear algebra, calculus, probability and coding languages like Python and R. “A bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics or a related field is often the baseline, but advanced degrees or specializations in Data Science or AI are usually preferred,” explained Wise.

Learn Some New Skills

“For those just starting out, online platforms like Coursera, edX and Udacity offer courses in AI and machine learning,” Wise recommended. “These platforms even provide certification upon completion, which can add great value to your resume.”

But the education does not end in the classroom. According to Wise, you should follow “the latest AI trends by participating in relevant communities and forums. This is a rapidly evolving field and continuous learning is a must.”

“…the only path to becoming an expert is to put in the time and effort that show you have the curiosity, capacity and capability to thrive in the field,” said Cenedella. “Are you reading the latest papers on LLM capabilities? Are you swapping tips in the OpenAI forums and on Twitter? Are you playing with the latest tooling on LangChain and PromptLayer?”

Cenedella says these and other questions are good to ask oneself when starting the journey to becoming an AI engineer and expert in this ever-developing field.

Brush Up Your Job Application Skills

Wise says that it is important to demonstrate that you know AI theory and can showcase your ability to apply it in a practical manner.

“This can be done by including any relevant projects or research you have completed,” Wise said. “Internships or job experience in the tech industry [are] also beneficial.”

Showcasing real-world impact will be crucial when applying for these jobs, echoed Matthew Warzel, CPRW, president of MJW Careers, LLC. “In your resume and cover letter, emphasize the real-world impact of your AI projects. Quantify results and outcomes, showcasing how your work contributed to improvements or solved complex challenges.”

Warzel said the next step is then to be ready for a technical interview. “Be prepared for technical interviews that may involve coding challenges, algorithmic problem-solving and discussions of AI concepts,” Warzel urged. “Practice explaining your thought process clearly and concisely.”

No matter how technical you are, the basics of negotiation are what will ultimately aid in securing you the job and the salary that comes with it.

“When you reach the interview and job offer stage, hone your negotiation skills to secure a competitive salary package,” Warzel suggested. “Research industry standards and be confident in articulating the value you bring to the organization.”

Develop Problem-Solving Tools

Because many AI roles require problem-solving skills, it’s important to think outside the box when it comes to creative solutions on a new frontier of business.

“Consider developing [problem-solving skills] through participating in hackathons or solving problems on platforms like Kaggle,” suggested Wise. “These experiences not only enhance your skills but can also be highlighted on your resume to catch recruiters’ attention.”

