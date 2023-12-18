4 Top Tips to Elevate Your Frequent Flyer Status Faster

Featured Image





As you move up in an airline's frequent flyer program, you get more and more benefits. Some of the typical offerings include complimentary upgrades, waived fees, and bonus miles every time you fly. These can raise your travel experience and, by saving you money, also improve your personal finances.

The traditional way to move up is to fly often with the same airline. This works, but only if you fly a lot. Most airlines require you to either rack up a ton of miles flown or dollars spent with them to reach their highest status tiers.

But there are ways to speed up the process, without needing to fly every week. Here's how you can elevate your frequent flyer status.

1. Get an airline credit card and use it for all your everyday spending

Most major airlines have their own airline credit cards. One benefit that many of these cards offer is the option to earn status points in the airline's frequent flyer program. These points can help you meet the requirements of a higher frequent flyer status.

This makes it much easier to get to a higher status. Instead of only earning points when you fly, you can earn them on all your credit card spending. With some programs, status points are all that matter, so you could conceivably reach elite status through spending alone.

If you're interested in getting a credit card with your favorite airline, here are the best options with the major U.S. carriers:

2. Know the rules of the airline's frequent flyer program

Every frequent flyer program is different. Each has its own requirements for its elite status tiers. Some use point systems that are based on your spending with the airline. Some use miles systems based on the number of miles you've flown. And some use a combination of the two.

The ways you can earn status points also vary from program to program. You may be able to earn points through seat upgrades, flying with partner airlines, and even shopping with the airline's partners.

Go to the website for your preferred airline's frequent flyer program to learn all the details. Check the requirements to move up, and see what all the options are to earn status points. Airlines also occasionally make updates to their programs, so if you get any emails about that, review them carefully so you know what's changing.

3. See if an airline offers status matching

Airlines love frequent flyers, and they also love stealing their competitors' frequent flyers. That's why many airlines will offer you a status match.

Here's how it works: If you have status with one airline, another airline will offer you the equivalent in its own program. It lasts for a limited period, often three or four months.

While a status match is temporary, some airlines also offer a status challenge. If you meet certain requirements during the status match period, then you get to extend that status for the rest of the year, and possibly also the next year.

4. Take advantage of shopping and dining programs to earn more status points

Many airlines have retail and restaurant partners. If you spend money with these partners, you can earn miles. In some cases, you can also earn status points. Not all airlines let you earn status points this way, but some do, with American Airlines being one example.

To earn points on shopping, you need to go through the airline's online shopping portal to choose a retailer and make your purchase. For dining, you set up an account and link a credit or debit card. You then earn points when you use that card at participating restaurants.

By knowing the tips and tricks to frequent flyer programs, you can reach a higher status than you would from flying alone. If you're loyal to one airline, then working your way up its program can be well worth it for all the extra benefits you'll receive.

