U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,931.50
    +32.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,505.00
    +292.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,895.75
    +55.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.40
    +17.20 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    +1.02 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.80
    +13.70 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.36 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0090 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8300
    +0.0430 (+1.54%)
     

  • Vix

    29.24
    -0.11 (-0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2566
    +0.0070 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8690
    +0.0190 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,422.48
    +276.40 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    682.59
    +9.21 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.18
    +87.20 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.52
    +262.49 (+0.98%)
     

4 travel influencers share their real media kits and advice for pitching hotels on free stays in exchange for content

Tanya Chen
·5 min read
Asdghik Melkonian's media kit title page
Asdghik Melkonian

  • While travel influencers are often offered free hotel stays, they do have to pitch from time to time.

  • Four top travel influencers shared the media kits they send hotels when trying to get a room comped.

  • They also offered insight on what businesses to pitch and how to stand out.

Media kits have become a standard tool that influencers of all industries prepare to pitch prospective brands and clients. For travel influencers specifically, it's paramount to setting up a hotel stay where they'll be traveling — a unique perk that can help supplement the high cost of traveling for work constantly.

But nabbing a comped stay in an enviable location is not as easy as it looks.

Four travel influencers provided Insider with examples of media kits they use to try to land these deals. Some cautioned those hoping to break into this congested space to humbly heed this advice: not every hotel is going to give you a room because you have a ton of Instagram followers. But each offered tips on how to stand out and build good relationships with hotels.

Here are four examples of media kits that travel influencers use to pitch hotels:

Eric Stoen, @travelbabbo (332,000 Instagram followers)

Media kit for Eric Stoen
Eric Stoen

Eric Stoen, 50, of @travelbabbo has accrued over 332,000 Instagram followers in the eight years he's been traveling and logging his trips online full-time. As his one-page media kit states, he's been to 62 countries across seven continents in that time.

Stoen told Insider that 90% of the time hotels will pitch him a free stay first. However, he still exercises the muscle to pitch hotels every now and then where he might be staying for an extended period of time so he can get a better rate.

"I'd estimate one-third of the time I'm rejected, one-third I receive a free stay, and one-third I'm offered a discounted media rate," he said.

For those who are still breaking into the industry, and could save a lot more money upfront with comped hotels, he suggests pitching to chains that can afford to give up a room for promotion. And, most importantly, commit to promoting the hotel authentically.

"Reach out to hotels where you know that there's a fit with your followers and where you're confident your posts can deliver revenue," said Stoen. "And don't look at anything as a free stay; it's a marketing partnership where you're expected to provide real value in exchange for a stay."

"Make sure it's going to be a fair partnership," he added. "I usually don't reach out to smaller hotels – they need the revenue. Chains can be a better way to go, especially as you're starting out."

Kristin Addis, @bemytravelmuse (122,000 Instagram followers)

Kristin Addis's media kit
Kristin Addis
Kristin Addis's media kit
Kristin Addis

Kristin Addis, 36, has been a full-time travel Instagrammer for a decade now. Her account @bemytravelmuse has over 122,000 followers but she mainly focuses on her website, which sees over 400,000 unique visits a month.

Addis, unlike others in this space, said she rarely pitches hotels directly anymore. Instead, she works with the tourism boards of various destinations as often as she can.

"I've done five tourism board collaborations in the past six months," said Addis. "They completely cover my costs."

She said most locations will have a tax-funded tourism board, as small as a remote town and as large as an entire country.

Addis said if you land a deal with a tourism board, they will most likely offer you a larger budget that covers your stay and any activities you'd like to do and post about.

Asdghik Melkonian, @thejetsetterdiary (104,000 Instagram followers)

Asdghik Melkonian's media kit
Asdghik Melkonian
Asdghik Melkonian's media kit
Asdghik Melkonian
Asdghik Melkonian's media kit
Asdghik Melkonian

Asdghik Melkonian of @thejetsetterdiaries provided Insider with her 8-page media kit that she uses to pitch hotels and other sponsor entities.

Melkonian said that on average for every 10 to 15 hotels she pitches, she'll hear back from one or two.

Her extensive media kit offers her account statistics, examples of aesthetic Instagram photos she's taken, and line-by-line descriptions of services she offers in exchange for a free stay.

She also includes several pages of past partnerships she's done, similar to a resume.

Melkonian says the destination plays a huge role in how familiar a hotel is in the travel creator economy.

"About four or five times a month [hotels pitch me], but I don't take all of them because they're in random destinations," she said. "Some destinations are more influencer-savvy than others."

For those desirable locations, Melkonian says she tries to find a direct contact for a hotel she's interested in staying at, whether that's a PR person or a manager. And in her email to this person, along with her media kit, she said she's very specific about pitching the exact posts or promotions that she can offer the hotel.

Chris Hau, @thechrishau (502,000 Instagram followers)

Chris Hau's media kit
Chris Hau
Chris Hau's media kit
Chris Hau

Chris Hau is an international photographer and videographer. His personal Instagram page has over half a million followers. Hau told Insider he also prefers to work with tourism boards over reaching out individually to local businesses.

In his media kit (above), he even includes testimonials from reps on these boards to make the point that the working relationship you cultivate with them is just as important as the content you produce for them.

As successful as he's been as a travel influencer, Hau said he still spends about half the time pitching hotels.

"We pitch tourism boards more than hotels overall," he said. "But at most like three-to-four hotels a month with a 50% success rate. We usually aim for big companies that have long-term partnerships [with creators]."

Travel influencers also advised pitching in-person as often as possible to forge a more meaningful partnership with hotels — and not only a transactional one.

"There are numerous events around the world, like World Travel Market in London and the international trade show (ITB) in Berlin, where there are a lot of hotels present," Stoen said. "One of my first collaborations, before I had many followers, was with one of the Peninsula hotels because I had a great conversation with their representative at ITB. That sets you apart, compared to everyone who just emails hotels."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • When Will Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Drop Covid Tests, Vaccine Rule?

    One of the big three cruise lines just extended its covid-related protocols in the United States until the end of September.

  • Disney, Universal Studios Theme Parks Offer VIP Experience (If You Can Afford It)

    Forget Disney's Lighting Lanes, Genie+, and even Universal's pricey Express Pass, both theme parks offer a much higher end experience for people willing to pay for it.

  • 10 Best Countries To Live on Just a Social Security Check

    The average Social Security benefit in 2022 is $1,657 per month or right under $20,000 per year, according to AARP. If you're planning to live on just your Social Security check as a retiree in the...

  • Google Parent Picks Phoenix for First Airport Trial for Waymo Driverless Cars

    Alphabet’s Waymo autonomous-car unit is preparing to dip its toes into one of the biggest and most challenging ridehailing markets there is: The ride to and from the airport. Waymo is planning to test service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and downtown, the company said at a TechCrunch conference last week. Initially, its driverless […]

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate. Owning...

  • 10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House in 2022

    Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to...

  • New Zealand’s Ardern to meet with senators during trip to boost trade, tourism

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to meet with U.S. senators this week in an effort to boost trade and tourism between the two countries. “New Zealand’s relationship with the United States is one of our most enduring and significant. This mission will feature political and security engagement as well as tourism and…

  • You can now enlist an Icelandic horse to write your out of office emails

    Three horses have been trained to type on a giant keyboard

  • What's Going on With the Testing Requirement for Travel?

    As countries, including Canada and Britain, have lifted their COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated visitors in recent months, some Americans are irate that they still have to show a negative test to board a flight back to the United States. Jason Miller, a 37-year-old software engineer who lives in Texas, is so frustrated with the rule that he recently sent letters to the White House and several lawmakers and began encouraging others to do the same. “I support the CDC, still wear a N95 m

  • Memorial Day weekend looms: how airlines are prepping, and how travelers can defend against flight disruptions

    Your bags are packed, tickets are in hand and you’re ready to go. But will disruption-plagued airlines in South Florida be able to avoid the spate of delays and cancellations that have dogged customers all year? Analysts and critics aren’t so sure. “I don’t think they are able to handle the crowds,” said Clint Henderson, managing editor of The Points Guy, a consumer advice guide for airline ...

  • Staycation, Again?

    After two years in which many travelers stayed home, 2022 was supposed to be the year of Big Travel, when trips were checked off bucket lists and the word “staycation” was retired forever. Then came the spring’s rising COVID-19 numbers, record-high gas prices, rapidly escalating airfares — and the war in Ukraine. Plus, last year’s chaos of airline cancellations and delays persist. For some people, that made the idea of staying closer to home — whether truly staycationing in their own towns, or s

  • Two charming SC towns climbed their way to the top of a travel guide list. Here’s why.

    The Beaufort County towns beat out Charleston and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina for their architecture, nature and rich histories, according to a travel website.

  • Communities Nationwide Are Banning Vacation Rentals -- Should Investors Worry?

    Having emerged from the dark days of the pandemic's height, vacation rental hosts are now basking in the sunshine of dramatically renewed travel interest. If you're a vacation rental property owner right now, it looks like nothing but blue skies ahead. More common consequences of vacation rentals gone bad include neighbors kept awake by the festivities or waking the next morning to find random cars parked in their driveway or party-related debris strewn across their lawns.

  • Bitcoin Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day on May 22 with a Return to $30,000

    On May 22, 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz purchased two Papa John’s pizzas for 10,000 BTC. In commemoration, the crypto market labelled the day Bitcoin Pizza Day.

  • Conditions Are Ripe for a Deep Bear Market

    Without investors starting to see a way through challenges and policy markets starting to help, any bear-market rallies aren’t likely to last. This would further damage confidence.

  • Philippine tech retailer Upson files for up to $103 million IPO

    Upson International Corp (UIC), the largest retailer of personal computers and information technology products in the Philippines, said on Monday it has filed for an IPO of up to 5.4 billion pesos ($103.81 million).

  • BNP Paribas Eleswarapu on Indian Markets

    BNP Paribas Securities India Head of Equities Abhiram Eleswarapu discusses the outlook for Indian stocks and his latest strategy. Eleswarapu says its hard to be optimistic now given the risk to both valuations and earnings estimates. He speaks to Rishaad Salamat and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • XRP Treads Water as Investors Await an SEC v Ripple Court Ruling

    XRP remains stuck in a rut as investors look out for the latest court ruling in the ongoing SEC v Ripple case, which hangs in the balance.

  • Stocks steadier as euro leaps on likely rate hikes

    Stocks kept just above bear market terrain on Monday while the euro leapt after the European Central Bank said it was likely to lift its deposit rate out of negative territory by September. Oil prices rose, gold extended its recent gains, but the dollar slipped further as investors cut their bets on further advances in the U.S. currency from rising U.S. interest rates. Investors were relieved that the S&P 500 index ended on Friday just clear of bear market territory, meaning down 20% from its Jan. 3 record high close.

  • First Mover Asia: Terra's Difficult Post-Collapse Path: VCs Backing Away, Regulators Jumping on Stablecoins

    Some investors see salvageable pieces while others are bemoaning their involvement and want to forget the protocol ever existed; bitcoin gains.