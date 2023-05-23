4 Types of Assisted Living and What They Cost

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

As people age, they may find that they require additional support to maintain their independence and quality of life. Amanda Fisher of Vineyard Senior Living Communities said assisted living provides a wide range of care levels to meet the diverse needs of seniors. These levels of care come with different price tags, based on location, needs of the person and amenities of the facility.

“Some facilities may charge additional fees for services like transportation, meals or laundry so it’s important to research and compare different assisted living facilities to find one that meets your needs and budget,” she said.

Let’s explore the different types of assisted living and what they cost, so you can make an informed decision when it comes to choosing the best option for you or your loved one.

Independent Living

Fisher said the lowest level of care in assisted living is often referred to as independent living, which is designed for seniors who are still able to live independently but would benefit from some support with daily tasks.

At this level of care, seniors typically live in private apartments or homes within a community setting. These living spaces are equipped with the necessary amenities to ensure comfort and convenience, including a kitchenette, living area and a private bathroom. Moreover, they have access to communal areas, such as a dining room, common areas and outdoor spaces, where they can socialize with other residents and engage in various activities.

One of the most significant advantages of independent living is the availability of supportive services, which are designed to help seniors maintain their independence and improve their quality of life. These services may include housekeeping, laundry, transportation and assistance with activities of daily living. Additionally, independent living communities often offer a range of social activities and wellness programs that cater to the interests and preferences of their residents.

Average monthly costs for independent living range from $1,500 to $3,500.

Assisted Living

Assisted living offers various levels of support to help seniors with their daily tasks and improve their quality of life. One of the levels of care available in assisted living is known as personal care or assisted living. This level of care is designed for seniors who require some assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs), such as bathing, dressing and medication management.

According to Fisher, personal care residents usually have their own apartments or rooms within the facility. These living spaces are equipped with the necessary amenities to ensure comfort and safety, such as a private bathroom, emergency call systems and climate control. Moreover, residents typically receive housekeeping, dining, maintenance, and transportation services to ensure that their daily needs are met.

In addition to the basic services, some assisted living facilities may offer different levels of care depending on the resident’s needs. For example, if a resident requires additional assistance with medication management or mobility, the resident may receive a higher level of care that includes more frequent check-ins, specialized therapies and additional support from care staff.

The average monthly cost ranges from $3,500 to $5,000.

Memory Care

Memory care is a specialized type of assisted living that is designed to meet the unique needs of seniors with memory impairment or dementia. Fisher explains that staff members in memory care units are specially trained to provide the specialized care and support required for residents with memory loss.

The staff members in memory care units are trained to understand the unique needs and challenges faced by residents with dementia or memory impairment. They are equipped to provide assistance with activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing and eating, and they also can provide cognitive stimulation activities and therapies to help residents maintain their cognitive abilities.

Memory care units are typically designed with safety in mind. They are often secure and may have additional safety features such as alarms and locked doors to prevent residents from wandering off or getting lost. These units also have staff members who are available 24/7 to monitor the residents and respond to their needs promptly.

Memory care units also provide a wide range of amenities and services to promote socialization, wellness and quality of life. These may include social activities, outings, specialized therapies and meals tailored to the individual needs of each resident.

The average monthly costs range from $5,000 to $7,000.

Skilled Nursing

When it comes to senior care, skilled nursing facilities represent the highest level of assisted living care available. Fisher said these facilities provide 24-hour medical care and supervision, including specialized services such as medication management, wound care and physical therapy.

In skilled nursing facilities, residents may live in private or shared rooms and have access to a variety of communal areas and services, such as dining rooms, activity rooms and transportation services. The staff members in skilled nursing facilities are highly trained and experienced in caring for seniors with complex medical needs, ensuring that residents receive the highest standard of care possible.

Skilled nursing facilities also offer a range of amenities and services designed to promote socialization, wellness and quality of life. These may include social activities, spiritual services and meals tailored to the dietary needs of each resident.

It is important to note that the cost of skilled nursing care is generally higher than other types of assisted living due to the specialized medical care and services provided.

The average monthly costs for skilled nursing ranges from $7,000 to $8,000.

