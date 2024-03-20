4 Ways Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Will Rival Prime Day at Saving You Money

Daria Nipot / iStock.com

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale kicks off March 20, and unlike Prime Day, it’s open to all shoppers.

According to a company news release, the Big Spring Sales run through March 25, and shoppers can find deals on Amazon devices like Echo and Kindle, sports and outdoor equipment, beauty products, home products and spring apparel.

Customers will find Big Spring Sale deals at amazon.com/bigspringsale, and new deals will drop daily throughout the six-day event. Here are some additional ways to save if you plan on shopping Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

You Don’t Need to Be an Amazon Prime Member

All customers can shop for the sale. However, Prime members will receive access to exclusive deals. If you want early access to deals without paying for a Prime membership, sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Take Advantage of the Free Prime Trial

You don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the sale. But being a Prime member still comes with perks.

If you want to enjoy “Prime Early Access,” free two-day shipping and access to the Prime video library of content, you can save on the cost of an Amazon Prime membership by signing up for a 30-day free trial. To avoid being charged, make sure you cancel your membership before the 30 days are up. After that, Prime costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month. However, discounts are available for college students and those receiving government assistance.

You Get Extra Discounts When You Shop With Echo

According to CNET, you can use your Amazon Echo to gain access to Prime-exclusive deals. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?” and you can browse deals during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale and add items to your cart.

Consider the Prime Visa

Consider applying for a Prime Visa card to save even more during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event. Upon approval, you will receive an Amazon gift card, but you can enjoy an unlimited 5% back on your Amazon.com with a Prime membership on purchases when you shop the sale.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Ways Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Will Rival Prime Day at Saving You Money