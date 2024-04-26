4 Ways Your Costco Membership Can Pay for Itself in One Trip





Costco charges $60 annually for a basic membership and $120 for an Executive membership, the latter of which lets you earn 2% cash back on most purchases. And while it might seem like the scam of the century to pay money to shop at a store (where you're going to pay more money to buy the things you want), most members find the dues are low in comparison to how much money they're saving.

In fact, you could save as much as your Costco membership costs ($60 or $120) in a single purchase. Yes, just one purchase. While plenty of single Costco purchases could accomplish this, here are four that frequently offer great savings.

1. Car insurance

Buying car insurance through Costco could easily pay for your membership, possibly 10 times over. While Costco doesn't sell car insurance itself, it gives members an exclusive discount through its partner CONNECT, which is backed by American Family Auto.

According to Costco, members save on average about $595.86 in the first year they switched to CONNECT. Saving nearly $600 in car insurance basically pays for a basic Costco membership for the next 10 years. Better yet, this can be combined with other traditional insurance discounts, like safe driving, paperless billing, and multiple policies, to help you save more on your annual premiums.

2. Mattresses

Costco frequently sells mattress brands at good prices. Not only is the sticker price competitive, but Costco often sweetens the deal by offering promotions that can help you save double what a basic membership costs. For example, Costco is currently offering $80 to $120 off its Novaform 14" ComfortGrande Memory Foam Mattress, one of its best deals overall. The online price of this mattress is $319.99 after the discount.

Oh, but it gets better. Costco will also manage delivery of your mattress, help you set it up, and haul away your old mattress. These services are all included in your price, so there's no extra charge. Finally, mattresses are covered under Costco's 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, so if you don't like it, you can return it for a full refund at any time.

3. Tires

If you need to replace your tires, Costco could help you save. The warehouse club gives its members free tire installation when they buy a set of four. This could automatically save you about $80, as some tire shops charge around $20 per tire for installation. You also get free five-year roadside hazard warranty and lifetime maintenance service for each tire.

Additionally, Costco frequently runs promotions when you buy certain brands of tires. For example, you can currently get $80 off a set of four Michelin tires that total $900 or more or $60 for Michelin tires that total less than $899.99. Better yet, these savings are taken off the price of your tires. This differs from most tire shops, which typically give you a charge card or gift card worth your savings.

4. Electronics

Costco frequently runs deals on its electronics, including PCs, laptops, printers, cameras, and televisions. For example, Costco is currently selling a 14-inch MacBook Pro (14-core GPU, 512 GB SSD) with AppleCare+ for $2,019.98. You can buy the same laptop with AppleCare+ through Apple for $2,278 or $2,128 through Best Buy.

That said, you don't always need a Costco membership to save on electronics. For example, Costco currently has a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $499.99 after a $50 discount. Meanwhile, you can buy the same device through Samsung and Best Buy for the same price.

All in all, if you're in the market for these items or services, buying them through Costco could mean savings as much as your membership costs. Combine them with your regular Costco shopping to help you streamline your monthly budget.

