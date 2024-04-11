4 Ways Gen Z Is Revolutionizing the Workforce

FatCamera / Getty Images

Gen Z –the generation born after 1996 — is changing the workforce not just for themselves but other generations as well.

Older generations have sometimes said that Gen Z is lazy, unmotivated and not self-sufficient. However, the recent revolutionizing of the workforce by Gen Z has nothing to do with laziness;, rather, it’s the desire to improve working conditions to improve all workers’ quality of life. So, while it might not stop some Baby Boomers from being critical of what they perceive to be a weaker work ethic, you can expect tangible changes to the workforce to continue in the coming years.

1. Working From Home

Zoomers, as Gen Z is sometimes referred to, are even more connected with the digital world than the Millennials before them. This might be one cause for the aforementioned negative perception — many of these digital work opportunities, like web design and developing virtual collaboration programs, are endeavors that can be undertaken from home. Naturally, to older generations used to working outside the home, it can appear as if the younger folks aren’t working.

2. Diverstiy

A significant focus of Gen Z is to embrace diversity and inclusivity. They strive to make workplaces more equitable for everyone. Gen Z also values all-encompassing training and fostering growth through mentorships, sponsorships and other educational supplements.

3. Eco-Friendly Tech Innovation

In addition to caring deeply about the environment, Gen Z’s innovations in technology threaten traditional jobs and establishments like mom-and-pop shops, which decline as they’re progressively overshadowed and supplanted by technology that can fulfill their purpose, sometimes entirely, while also being more eco-friendly. Print media businesses continue to die out, and advancements in tax software eliminate the need for as many tax accountants. Establishments of lesser digital connection often have to dial back their functions, others go out of business.

4. Gig Economics

There’s also the growing prevalence of side hustles. Many in Gen Z perform a number of these tasks, like tutoring, selling digital art or video editing, to counteract the limit in profit from performing one task alone. Traditional work for large employers appears all the worse when you read about a corporate monolith like Google laying off hundreds of employees — it isn’t just smaller business workers who have suffered losses.

You might wonder how Gen Z is able to affect so many changes. Social media like TikTok is largely responsible for the traction they’re able to find, as they often use these platforms to expose and express the inadequacies and misfortunes they’ve come across in the workplace.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Ways Gen Z Is Revolutionizing the Workforce