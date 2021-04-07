4 Ways to Refresh Your Pet's Routines

U.S. markets closed

  • Swedish Central Bank Reveals First Study of Digital Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swedes are learning that their once pioneering vision for a central bank digital currency might take a lot longer to enact than initially thought.The Riksbank just published the results of the first phase of a pilot project into what is essentially the most advanced exploration of a post-cash era to be undertaken by a major, western economy. It says the rapid pace at which cash is disappearing presents “potential problems” that a digital currency controlled by a central bank can address.The task is huge and Sweden’s central bank, the world’s oldest, keeps pushing back its timeline. After once suggesting it might be ready to move ahead with an e-krona by 2018, the Riksbank now says the current pilot project won’t be completed until early next year, and has even given itself room to continue trying until the end of 2026.Other central bankers have openly dismissed the notion that there’s any reward to be gained from being a first-mover in the field of digital currencies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently said the U.S. would rather be right than first.“In most economies it will take time. And especially if lawmakers need to weigh in,” Johanna Jeansson of Bloomberg Economics.GLOBAL INSIGHT: Carpe Diem - Central Banks in Digital Future Mithra Sundberg, who heads the Riksbank unit that’s running the project from Stockholm, suggests it’s important not to settle on the technology before figuring out exactly what the digital currency needs to do. That’s as the Riksbank makes clear it’s not replacing cash, and that whatever it ends up creating -- if it moves ahead -- will probably require a new legal framework before it can be used.Meanwhile, cash in the form of bank notes and coins is slowly but surely petering out in the largest Nordic economy. Last year, Swedes used cash less often than the citizens of seven other “mature” markets, as a percentage of total transactions, according to the McKinsey Global Payments Report.But not everyone sees cashlessness as a trigger for embarking on a digital currency project. In neighboring Norway, another virtually cashless society, the central bank says there’s “no acute need” to introduce a digital currency.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The motivation for introducing a central bank digital currency may change as policy makers explore the issue. Simply introducing a complement to cash for retail transactions may not make much of a difference in the economy. Using wholesale CBDCs in cross-border transactions has the potential to raise efficiency. Employing new digital tools for policy purposes could really alter the macroeconomic playing field. The bigger the step, the more thought it’s likely to require. Expect that to take time.”-- Johanna Jeansson, Scandinavia economistSundberg says Sweden’s e-krona pilot project hasn’t yet explored the monetary policy ramifications of such a transformation. But she and her team have “looked at the technical possibilities of being able to charge interest,” she says.The Riksbank’s pilot project shows that it would be possible to apply interest rates on a CBDC, regardless of whether it’s account-based or token based. If a negative interest rate is to be applied, the end-user can hold the tokens, but not a separate key that provides access to those tokens.“The compatibility of an interest-bearing ekrona, positive or negative, with a distribution model as tested in phase one, is a much broader question than the purely technical possibilities and limitations,” the Riksbank said.For now, the Riksbank is focusing on a so-called two-tier model, in which it would be responsible for the issuance and redemption of a CBDC. In such a framework the so-called participants, such as banks or payment firms, would have direct contact with the end-user, according to Micael Lindgren, the technical project manager at the Riksbank.Ultimately, politicians and not central bankers will decide what the future of money will look like in Sweden. Lawmakers will judge whether the information produced through the pilot project persuades them that an e-krona is even necessary, and if so, what form it should take.(Adds comment from Bloomberg Economics)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Edge Higher as Demand Optimism Returns

    Saudi Arabia’s governor of the kingdom’s central bank said that the country’s economic recovery is expected to be “positive” this year.

  • Coinbase Quarterly Profit More Than Doubles 2020 Total

    (Bloomberg) -- A week before going public, Coinbase Global Inc. said it expects to report that first-quarter profit of $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it earned in all of 2020.Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, likely generated revenue of $1.8 billion in the first three months of the year, surpassing 2020’s annual total of $1.3 billion, the company said in a statement with its preliminary results. It had 56 million verified users in the quarter, with an average of just over 6 million users who transact monthly.The exchange, which also operates a digital-currency custody business, plans to make its debut through a direct listing with Nasdaq on April 14, the first of its kind for a major cryptocurrency company. Other crypto startups considering going public and institutions that have mulled entering the industry will be watching the debut closely to gauge investor demand.Coinbase didn’t provide any profit or revenue targets for the second quarter or full year. It said it anticipates “meaningful growth” in 2021 revenue from the custody business, but didn’t break out a first-quarter total.Scenario BuildingNoting the “inherent unpredictability” of its business, which is impacted by the volatility of token prices, Coinbase outlined three different scenarios for its monthly transacting users for the year, with the most optimistic view predicting 7 million such users and the pessimistic view seeing 4 million for the year.Coinbase, founded in 2012, was valued at about $90 billion in its final week of trading on Nasdaq’s private market, Bloomberg News reported. It expects about $35 million in one-time expenses related to the listing next week.The company was founded by Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, a board member who invests in crypto startups. Armstrong, a technical product engineer at Airbnb Inc. before starting Coinbase, owns a stake worth about $15 billion. Ehrsam, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. currencies trader, owns a stake worth more than $2 billion, according to Bloomberg estimates.Bitcoin, the largest digital coin by market value, has more than doubled so far this year. That’s helped lift the cryptocurrency market past $2 trillion and make the timing favorable for new offerings.The listing will come less than a month after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on March 19 it reached a $6.5 million settlement with Coinbase, resolving claims that the company reported inaccurate data about transactions and that a former employee engaged in improper trades. Coinbase didn’t admit or deny wrongdoing in settling.(Updates with year-ago comparison in headline and first two paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire-Owned Lab Network to Raise $590 Million in Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Diagnosticos da America SA, a health-care firm owned by Brazil’s billionaire Bueno family, is poised to raise at least 3.3 billion reais ($590 million) in a share sale.Dasa, as the firm is known, is set to sell stock at 58 reais apiece, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm had initially proposed a price range of 64.90 to 84.50 reais per share but was forced to reduce it to lure investors, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public yet. The firm will use proceeds to finance a hospital acquisition spree it recently embarked on.Dasa didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment on the pricing.Dasa isn’t the only firm struggling to price a transaction in Brazil’s volatile market. More than half a dozen firms suspended initial public offerings in March, when offshore investors pulled about 4.6 billion reais out of local stocks amid the worsening pandemic and concerns about the economy.The Buenos are one of Brazil’s richest families. The clan’s late patriarch, Edson Bueno, and his ex-wife, Dulce Pugliese, bought the majority of the firm’s shares over the past decade, remaining business partners even after divorcing.Though Dasa remained publicly traded, a free float of about 2% of the shares made the stock prone to volatility and price distortions. On Tuesday, the shares closed at 144 reais each, well above what was proposed in the share sale.After Edson Bueno died in 2017, Dasa was split between Dulce, Edson’s daughter Camilla and her stepson, Pedro, who’s also the firm’s chief executive officer. Though Dasa is their main asset, the family’s fortune comes from a multibillion-dollar transaction completed almost a decade ago. Edson Bueno and Dulce agreed in 2012 to sell Amil, a health insurer they created, to UnitedHealth Group Inc. for about $4.9 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Winds of change: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition

    Europe's biggest utilities Enel and Iberdrola saw the clean energy transition coming decades ago when others baulked at the high cost of producing energy from the sun and wind and instead stuck with coal and oil. Thanks to early decisions to buy power grids and build renewable plants, the once-staid utilities are now among a handful of global green energy majors going into battle with Big Oil to supply low-carbon power full of confidence.

  • Biden administration unveils plan to raise corporate taxes, discourage multinationals from offshoring

    The "Made in America" plan, which would require passage by Congress, expands on Treasury Secretary Yellen’s call this week for a global minimum tax.

  • Shell to Make First Profit From Oil Output Since Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it expects to make the first profit from pumping oil since the start of the pandemic.Shell’s upstream unit, which largely handles the exploration and production of crude, was able to capture “the upside from the current commodity price environment” in the first quarter, according to a statement Wednesday.While earnings from natural gas, refining and chemicals helped Shell post an overall profit last year, its core business reported consistent losses after energy prices plunged due to Covid-19. The return to profit in the upstream is another signal that the industry is recovering from the historic slump.The turn of fortune isn’t limited to Shell. European peer BP Plc on Tuesday said that it had achieved its target of reducing net debt to $35 billion a year earlier than expected, a threshold at which it can restart share buybacks.Shell’s B shares rose 0.7% to 1,365.40 pence as of 12:02 p.m. in London. They’re 8.4% higher this year.While the industry is recovering, it still has some way to go before it has fully healed.Despite Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden saying Shell was on the “right side” of moves in the market for liquefied natural gas in January -- when prices rose to record highs -- first-quarter trading and optimization results in its integrated gas unit will be “significantly below average.”The company’s guidance on cash flow was disappointing, said RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria.Shell said working capital will increase as a result of higher commodity prices, which will affect cash flow in its integrated gas, upstream and chemical units. In the fourth quarter, the Anglo-Dutch major was unable to cover spending and its dividend with free cash flow, even as oil prices continued their recovery from historic lows.“Operationally, the business appears to be performing below expectations,” Borkhataria said. This is a probably a short-term issue and “we do not think it materially alters the investment case into 2021,” he said.Performance at the division that refines and markets fuels, which was profitable for most of 2020, improved slightly compared with the fourth quarter, Shell said. Oil trading results will be average.The severe winter storms in Texas, which crippled the state’s infrastructure and shut down a swath of oil and gas fields, will have an adverse impact on adjusted earnings of about $200 million, Shell said. It will report first-quarter results on April 29.Lobby, SustainabilityIn a separate statement, the company said that it wouldn’t walk away from any trade associations, including the influential American Petroleum Institute, despite some difference on climate policies. The lobby group’s board voted last month to endorse putting a price on CO2 emissions, a decision Shell says it was closely involved with.French rival Total SE left the API earlier this year, criticizing in particular the group’s support for candidates in the last U.S. elections who backed leaving the Paris climate agreement.Shell also published its annual sustainability report on Wednesday. It reiterated its carbon foot print declined last year as a result of the pandemic-induced demand drop and asset sales. The company has promised to slash greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades and has linked the pay of more than 16,500 staff to a target of reducing the carbon intensity of its products by 6% to 8% by 2023.(Updates with comments on lobby groups, sustainability from the 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon's Jeff Bezos backs tax rise on companies

    Comments by the world's richest man come amid a fierce debate over raising the tax rate on companies.

  • Activists Get Their Moment in Japan With $21 Billion Toshiba Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- The surprise takeover bid for Toshiba Corp. is a palpable demonstration of the growing influence in corporate Japan of activist investors, who have gone from largely impotent onlookers to kingmakers in the space of just a few years.The offer from CVC Capital Partners, while still in the early stages, comes just weeks after Toshiba Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani lost a landmark shareholder vote, forcing an independent investigation into alleged issues with voting at its annual general meeting last year.That loss has piled pressure on Kurumatani, who barely won re-election at last year’s meeting and is seen as unlikely to survive another. The vote was triggered by Toshiba’s largest shareholder, the secretive Singapore-based hedge fund Effissimo Capital Management.Any deal for Toshiba faces legal hurdles, and analysts say that investors such as Effissimo would likely insist on a substantial premium from Tuesday’s closing price. But the episode shows that the influence of activism in Japan is becoming hard to deny.“There have been false dawns before,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “But activism is taking hold now.”Flexing MusclesCVC offered about 5,000 yen per share in its buyout proposal, according to a Toshiba executive. A bid at that level would value Toshiba at about 2.28 trillion yen ($20.7 billion) and represent a 31% premium to its last close before news of the bid emerged, data compiled by Bloomberg show.That would make it the largest private equity-led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record. Toshiba’s board plans to form a special committee to consider the proposal, said the executive, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.While there are many hurdles to a deal taking place, Toshiba shares rose by their daily limit of 18% to 4,530 yen per share at the close Wednesday in Tokyo. The stock gained as much as 5.7% more on Thursday.“Considerable value would be created simply by simplifying ownership and clarifying governance by taking the company private,” said Nicholas Benes, an expert on Japanese corporate governance. “Precisely because of that, one would very much hope that this is a case where Toshiba will be open to other bids, by both other PE firms as well as strategic acquirers.”Activist investors have increasingly been flexing their muscle in Japan in recent years, as corporate governance reforms promoting shareholder value have meant management can no longer dismiss such pressure. Tokyo Dome Corp. will be delisted this month after acquisition by a white knight last year to fend off pressure from activist investor Oasis Management Co.Once a storied name in Japan, Toshiba has faded dramatically since its glory days after years of management missteps and scandal. The conglomerate invented flash memory three decades ago, but it was forced to sell most of its prized chip business in 2018 because of losses in its nuclear-power operation. That deal led to an infusion of cash -- but also a large contingent of more vocal shareholders. Last week, Singapore fund 3D Investment Partners became the latest investor to say it may make make proposals to management, boosting its stake to more than 7%.“Any successes of this nature will probably snowball and lead to more activity,” said Damian Thong, an analyst at Macquarie Group Ltd. “There is a sense that a large part of Japan’s industrial base is being run inefficiently, resulting in apparent undervaluation of Japanese conglomerates.”Kioxia OptionsOne open question for Toshiba is the future of Kioxia Holdings Corp., its former memory-chip division in which its still holds the biggest stake. Kioxia is focused on going public as soon as this summer in an IPO that could value the business at more than $36 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Alternatively, Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. are each to be interested in acquiring the firm, the Wall Street Journal reported.If Toshiba secures a reasonable market valuation for Kioxia, and its core businesses attract multiples similar to those of its Japan peers, Thong said he sees scope for over 1 trillion yen of shareholder value creation. That would imply a Toshiba share price of over 6,500 yen per share, compared with the CVC offer at 5,000 yen apiece.Mio Kato of LightStream Research sees a low possibility of the deal going through under current terms, and expects volatile trading for Toshiba’s shares in the near term depending on how things develop. Toshiba’s shareholders, especially activists, will want a rather “steep price,” he wrote in a note published on SmartKarma.Given the sensitivity around several of Toshiba’s bushinesses, including its deep involvement in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant, government approval would be required for the deal, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday.It’s unclear if a foreign firm such as CVC would be allowed to take control of Toshiba. The relationship between CVC and Toshiba executives -- with Kurumatani a former Japan president and external director Yoshiaki Fujimori still employed by the firm -- has also raised eyebrows.“This could simply be an attempt to buy time for Kurumatani,” Kato said.(Updates with share move in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Yields’ Trek Higher Seen Getting Fuel From Real Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The next leg higher in long-term Treasury yields may come from what’s known as real rates, one of the bond market’s purest reads on the growth outlook.A burst of strong economic readings -- a mammoth job creation figure Friday and now a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing record growth in service industries -- is fueling bets that expectations for growth, not inflation, will dominate the narrative in Treasuries.That’s an important distinction because while higher real rates, which strip out inflation, suggest investors see the economic rebound from the pandemic gaining steam, a persistent rise may hurt other assets, including stocks. Relatively risky assets could start to suffer with the market signaling that it sees growth getting so strong that it expects the Federal Reserve to start discussing a tapering of its asset purchases as a step toward tightening policy.Ten-year U.S. real yields -- as measured by the rate on inflation-linked Treasuries -- are about minus 0.65%, near the highest since mid-2020 and up from a record low of negative 1.12% in September. The last time Fed tapering was in the offing, the real yield flipped from decidedly negative to firmly positive over the year through December 2013 -- when the Fed said it would begin cutting its asset purchases.“We note the strong March payrolls and ISM readings as early signs of a surge in strong economic data, which when combined with the prospect of further fiscal expenditures, should be sufficient to push yields higher still,” Praveen Korapaty, chief rates strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., wrote in an April 2 note. “However, a smaller inflation pick-up may tilt the composition of any yield increases more heavily towards real yields.”Ten-year nominal yields are about 1.7%, holding below the 1.77% level reached March 30, the highest since January 2020. Korapaty forecasts the 10-year yield will end 2021 at 1.9% and move to 2.1% a year later. Christian Mueller-Glissmann, a portfolio strategist at the bank, told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday it could overshoot to as much as 2.3% in the second quarter.Most Wall Street strategists say that before lifting rates, the central bank will begin to ponder trimming its bond purchases, a move that’s been a catalyst for higher real rates in the past. Pacific Investment Management Co. said the Fed may begin discussions in June to wind down its asset purchases, while Morgan Stanley predicts it will announce the start of a tapering program in January.The 10-year real yield moved from about minus 0.6% in January 2013 to positive 0.76% by December 2013.A surge in inflation expectations has played a big part in driving yields higher in recent months. A bond-market proxy for the pace of U.S. consumer prices over the next decade is at 2.35%, close to a multiyear high.But the bond market is well aware that while inflation is on course to rise, in the months ahead any notable pickups will be due to base effects, or a comparison to the abnormally low numbers seen last year when the pandemic crushed expectations for growth and price pressures.The March jobs report is likely to herald the start of even more positive signs on growth, according to Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska. While it’s early for the Fed to declare victory on its goals, the strong data should spark the central bank to open the door to tapering discussions, likely at their June meeting -- with an announcement in the final quarter of the year, they say.Data from other major economies have also been encouraging. Last week, China reported improvements in its industrial, services and construction sectors for March. The International Monetary Fund is due on Tuesday to release its forecasts for the world economy.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“As the outlook for real economic growth strengthens and the Fed signals plans to taper its asset purchases, real yields may continue to be the driver of nominal Treasury yields. An expected reduction in Fed accommodation amid an improving economic outlook could push the 10-year TIPS yield positive before asset purchases start to taper.”-- Ira. F. Jersey and Angelo ManolatosThe Fed is currently purchasing around $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage debt a month. More insight into officials’ plans for asset purchases may come Wednesday with the release of the minutes from the central bank’s March gathering.Some investors aren’t too concerned about the climb in real rates.If that’s what’s driving the increase in nominal yields, “that’s a positive reason for rates to be moving up,” Karissa McDonough, chief fixed-income strategist at Peoples United Advisors Inc., said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “I think the Fed is happy to see rates increase like this. It’s entirely based on a kind of positive economic outlook.”(Updates prices throughout, adds comments from Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • If Biden lowers the Medicare age, your savings could be in the thousands

    Millions of people aged 60-64 would see their annual health premiums disappear.

  • GM Launched Its Long-Awaited Electric Truck. Why It Didn’t Have a Choice.

    Trucks are a big business for GM and the company would never leave the territory to EV startups such as Lordstown Motors, Rivian, or Tesla.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon outlines 'serious weaknesses' of virtual work

    JPMorgan says the pandemic will change how it manages its real estate business, but it will continue with plans to open a new headquarters in NYC.

  • Bloomberg Foresees Bitcoin Rallying to $400K This Year

    Analysts at Bloomberg Crypto argue the largest cryptocurrency might be due for a run analogous with the steep rallies of 2017 and 2013, following prior "halvings" on the blockchain network.

  • Higher mortgage rates have borrowing in a slump, but analysts are hopeful

    Mortgage applications keep falling, but a turnaround may be coming.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • Coinbase Plans to Go Public Next Week. Its First-Quarter Revenue Jumped 847%.

    Coinbase says revenue reached $1.8 billion, while net income will hit between $730 million to $800 million, for the quarter.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7598 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the AUD/USD is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at .7598.