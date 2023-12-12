4 Ways I Saved Money on a Big Car Repair Bill





In early 2020, I had to replace my reliable 12-year-old Toyota after it was totaled in a car accident. Luckily, no one was hurt. But that car had less than 75,000 miles on it and likely would have lasted many more years. I've since replaced it with a slightly newer Honda.

I've owned this car for nearly four years, and I've kept up with proper maintenance. But I had yet to replace the battery. However, a few weeks ago, the time finally came to get a new car battery. My yearly inspection was coming up, and it was time to get new tires, so I took care of all the necessary work before winter weather set in. Here's how I saved $175 on my bill.

1. I saved $10 on the cost of tires by replacing all four of them

I don't drive long distances often, so my tires tend to last for several years. I also get them rotated regularly. During my vehicle inspection, all four tires passed the tread check. However, they were likely at least four years old and very close to not passing. So I decided to replace them all since I was getting other work done. I was quoted for two tires with rotation included versus four tires. I saved $2.50 on the price of each tire, for a total of $10 in savings, by replacing all four, and I will feel much more comfortable driving this winter.

2. I qualified for a $110 manufacturer rebate

The tires I purchased qualified for a $110 rebate from the manufacturer. It can take many weeks to receive a rebate refund, so I filled out all the required paperwork right away to start the process. Unfortunately, this rebate isn't a check. Instead, I'll receive a prepaid Visa card. But I will likely use it to pay for groceries at a later date. I learned that November is a popular time for tire rebates, so I'll keep this information in mind for the future.

3. I qualified for a $15 oil change rebate

I also got my oil changed. After paying my bill, I was handed an oil change rebate form. The rebate amount varies depending on the type of oil change purchased. I qualified for a $15 rebate. For this rebate, I was provided with multiple payment methods, including Venmo and PayPal, so this payment will increase my bank account balance when it arrives. I filled out my rebate form immediately, and now, I await payment to my Venmo account.

4. My car repair shop waived the battery installation fee

Since I was paying for multiple products and services during my visit, the car repair shop removed the battery installation fee to thank me for my business. This saved me an additional $40. I wasn't expecting this, and it was appreciated as I swiped my credit card to pay my bill.

I saved a total of $175

I'm glad I took care of necessary upkeep and repairs before the winter weather gets bad. Because of my timing and the available rebates, I saved $175 on my bill. While the savings aren't a direct discount, they help. Plus, I feel better knowing my car is safer to drive.

If you anticipate needing car maintenance or repair work done, check to see if any rebates are available or if there might be other ways to save money. Don't wait to get work done on your car if it's an urgent need, but if you have time, you may be able to lower your future repair bill.

If the repairs aren't urgent (such as knowing you'll need new tires later this year), start stashing extra cash in your savings account to prepare for the cost well before you're handed a bill. Doing this can ease your stress when the time comes to get work done on your car. For more tips, check out our personal finance resources.

